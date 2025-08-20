Few Crypto Tokens as Securities

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 16:30
Chainbase
C$0.20756-3.27%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03295-3.57%
U
U$0.02-9.04%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00223303-1.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,601.94-1.55%
Key Points:
  • SEC alters crypto regulation, impacts market stability and innovation progress.
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum unlikely as securities, boosting confidence.
  • Policy change expected to enhance U.S. crypto competitiveness.

On August 20, U.S. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced in Washington D.C. that only a few crypto tokens should be identified as securities, signaling a regulatory shift.

Magacoin Fiancne

This adjustment may boost U.S. funding for digital assets, especially ICOs, mitigating legal uncertainties and spurring crypto market innovation.

SEC’s Bold Move: Most Crypto Tokens Escape Securities Label

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced a major regulatory shift in Washington D.C., stating most crypto assets will not be designated as securities. This aligns with interpretive policy to modernize crypto regulation and encourage industry growth. Hester Peirce supports these changes, leading the SEC Crypto Task Force. The U.S. crypto market expects to thrive under these reduced regulatory constraints, fostering innovation and increasing funding avenues.

SEC’s new stance reduces legal risk for projects involving tokens like ETH and BTC, which have struggled under prior scrutiny. Additionally, ICOs and DeFi initiatives are anticipated to face fewer barriers, encouraging innovation.

Market stakeholders, including major exchanges, have welcomed the news. Paul Atkins emphasized a balanced framework with public rule-making and safe harbors. While sentiment is largely positive, key figures await final guidelines to understand the specific impacts.

Historical Context Reflects Major Shift in Crypto Regulation

Did you know? SEC’s shift mirrors the 2018 Hinman speech, establishing a clearer pathway for crypto governance under federal guidelines.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) was last quoted at $4,193.72 with a market cap of $506.21 billion. The token’s market dominance is at 13.24%. Recent trends show prices fell 1.06% in the last 24 hours but surged 72.56% over 60 days.

ethereum-daily-chart-1129

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:04 UTC on August 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research indicates that removing stringent classification as securities may open doors for more crypto ecosystem development, expanding U.S. market influence and reducing barriers for project compliance to enhance global competitiveness.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/sec-crypto-tokens-innovation-shift/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Ex-Trump administration official joins stablecoin giant days after leaving government role
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005559+2.33%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.794-2.15%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017418+1.33%
Partager
Blockhead2025/08/20 16:45
Partager
XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

Introduction: A New Era for Passive Crypto Income The cryptocurrency landscape has matured into one of the most attractive investment opportunities of our time. Digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum opened the door to decentralized finance, but XRP has taken its place as a leader in real-world financial adoption. With lightning-fast transactions and growing institutional […] The post XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.05137-0.11%
XRP
XRP$2.8913-3.99%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07419-0.72%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:54
Partager
Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes

Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes

U.S. stocks traded higher on Friday even as investors remained cautious, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq notching gains after President Donald Trump announced a two-week window for Iran to negotiate. As markets resumed on Friday…
U
U$0.02-9.04%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.794-2.15%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02729-0.25%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 22:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes

AI-Powered Tokens Emerging as the Next Big Trend in 2026?

XRP Price Could Hit $4.48 Under This One Game-Changing Scenario