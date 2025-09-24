FG Nexus (FGNX) Stock: Dips Slightly as ETH Holdings Hit 50,000 Milestone

TLDR

FG Nexus Inc. (Nasdaq: FGNX, FGNXP) shares declined slightly on Monday, September 22, 2025. The preferred stock (FGNXP) dropped from $18.20 in the morning to $17.89 by early afternoon, a -0.53% move that came as the company announced a major milestone in its ETH holdings.

FGNXP Drops Despite Major ETH Accumulation

FG Nexus confirmed that it has accumulated 50,000 ETH as part of its strategic digital asset treasury plan. The company launched its ETH acquisition strategy in August and has steadily grown its position. By Monday’s close, its total ETH holdings were valued at approximately $210 million.

The average cost per ETH across all purchases stands near $3,860, compared to Ethereum’s market price of $4,200 on Monday. This places the company’s holdings well into the green, reflecting an unrealized gain at current prices. The modest drop in stock price may reflect profit-taking or short-term market adjustments.

The company’s preference shares (FGNXP) saw light pressure even as long-term digital asset plans gained traction. The slight dip might also tie to broader market sentiment or technical movements. However, trading volumes remained within normal range during the session.

FG Nexus Now Among Ethereum’s Largest Corporate Holders

FG Nexus has positioned itself as a major ETH accumulator in the corporate space. The firm now ranks among the largest single-entity holders on the Ethereum blockchain. It continues to execute its goal of surpassing other institutional participants in ETH ownership.

Management has clarified that this treasury strategy forms the backbone of its long-term digital asset vision. The ETH accumulation plan aligns with its broader goal of integrating deeply with Ethereum-based finance. The company views Ethereum as central to the next wave of financial infrastructure.

This move also reflects growing confidence in Ethereum’s performance amid the growth of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). As blockchain utility expands, corporate balance sheets increasingly reflect digital holdings. FG Nexus has adopted this approach ahead of peers.

ETH Strategy Includes Staking for Enhanced Yield

FG Nexus is also leveraging Ethereum’s staking model for yield generation. The company has disclosed plans to stake and restake its ETH in accordance with Ethereum’s validator protocols. This effort aims to generate steady on-chain returns from its crypto treasury.

By participating in staking, the firm can access ETH-denominated yield without selling its position. This aligns with its broader strategy to monetize holdings passively while maintaining full asset exposure. It reinforces FG Nexus’s role as an active participant in Ethereum’s ecosystem.

The company is also eyeing further integration with Ethereum-powered products such as stablecoin yield and tokenized instruments. These plans include onboarding to decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols through its institutional platform. Overall, the firm is moving to convert its ETH holdings into a yield-bearing corporate asset.

