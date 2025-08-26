Fidelity and BlackRock lead Bitcoin ETFs’ $219 million recovery

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 21:10
SIX
SIX$0.02105-2.36%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,657.1-2.32%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005171-0.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10099+2.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017396-10.92%

Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States ended a difficult run of redemptions with their first day of inflows in more than a week.

According to Coinperps data, the products collectively drew $219 million on Aug. 25, marking a shift in investor sentiment after six consecutive trading sessions of withdrawals.

This rebound was led by Fidelity, BlackRock, and Ark 21Shares, which each attracted over $60 million. Fidelity’s FBTC logged the largest daily intake at $65.6 million, followed by BlackRock’s IBIT with $63.4 million and Ark’s ARKB with $61.2 million.

Smaller allocations flowed into Bitwise’s BITB ($15.2 million), Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust ($7.3 million), and VanEck’s HODL ($6.3 million). Meanwhile, ETFs offered by Invesco, Valkyrie, WisdomTree, and Franklin Templeton registered no new capital on the day.

The return of positive flows comes after a bruising stretch in mid-August. Between Aug. 15 and Aug. 22, the group of funds shed roughly $1.2 billion, reflecting a wave of profit-taking and caution among institutional holders.

So, this reversal suggests that some investors are seeing renewed opportunity in Bitcoin despite its recent loss of momentum.

Ethereum ETFs outpace Bitcoin

Meanwhile, Ethereum products continued to overshadow Bitcoin ETFs in terms of investor demand.

On the same day, spot Ethereum ETFs attracted $443.9 million in net inflows, more than double their BTC counterparts’ total.

BlackRock’s ETHA dominated with $314.9 million, while Fidelity’s FETH drew $87.4 million. Smaller contributions came from Grayscale’s Mini Ethereum Trust and offerings by Bitwise, 21Shares, and Invesco, adding about $17 million together.

The strong showing follows a turbulent prior week when Ethereum ETFs saw outflows equivalent to 105,000 ETH, breaking a multi-week streak of steady demand. Glassnode data indicates that the tide has turned again, with institutions adding back 16,900 ETH at the start of this week.

Ethereum ETFs Weekly Flows (Source: Glassnode)

The split in flows highlights how investor positioning is evolving in the current market conditions. Bitcoin ETFs are showing early signs of stabilization after heavy redemptions, while Ethereum funds are attracting stronger conviction in the short term.

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/fidelity-and-blackrock-lead-bitcoin-etfs-219-million-recovery/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

PANews reported on August 25th that Zeus Network has officially announced a strategic liquidity partnership with Metalpha (NASDAQ: MATH), enabling Bitcoin deposits through APOLLO, the first decentralized application (dApp) on Zeus Network. Metalpha, an institutional asset management firm focused on digital assets, has begun accepting Bitcoin deposits through the Zeus Network on Solana. As part of this partnership, Metalpha will leverage Zeus Network's permissionless infrastructure as a liquidity provider, supporting network security through decentralized verification. The Metalpha team chose Solana to deploy Bitcoin liquidity because of its high-performance DeFi environment and highly active community. By providing Bitcoin to Zeus Network, Metalpha injects liquidity into Solana and strengthens the security of cross-chain Bitcoin transactions, seeking new avenues for sustainable on-chain yield generation. As Solana becomes a major hub for institutional-grade digital asset innovation, Zeus Network is expanding its ecosystem to ensure that Bitcoin liquidity remains fundamental to DeFi growth. Leveraging Metalpha's expertise in structured financial products and risk management, this partnership is expected to enhance the financial capabilities of the Solana network and Bitcoin as an asset, adding fuel to the already booming DeFi market. Justin Wang, co-founder and CEO of Zeus Network, said: “With Metalpha joining Zeus Network as a liquidity provider, we can leverage their experience in digital asset management to continue developing more accessible and scalable Bitcoin liquidity solutions for institutional Bitcoin holders.”
Moonveil
MORE$0.10132+1.93%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23233+3.95%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001633-1.92%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 21:00
Partager
A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions at the lowest point before the rebound
Bitcoin
BTC$109,859.87-2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0657+19.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,525.68-2.06%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 08:14
Partager
Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

PANews reported on August 26th that deBridge, a multi-chain interoperability protocol, has integrated Tron, allowing users to swap assets in real time between Tron, Ethereum, Solana, and over twenty other blockchains. This deployment will connect Tron's high-throughput network to deBridge's routing system, enabling low-slippage, MEV-protected transfers. deBridge stated that this integration provides "full-stack interoperability," enabling Tron to integrate with leading ecosystems and supporting complex cross-chain interactions for users to complete within a single transaction.
RealLink
REAL$0.05681-5.28%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23233+3.95%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08413-5.42%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 21:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

Canary has submitted the S-1 application for the Canary TRUMP Coin ETF to the US SEC.

From former allies to tit-for-tat, data reveals the essence of the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium