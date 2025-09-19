Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

Key Takeaways

Fidelity Investments purchased 34,740 ETH (~$159.4M) for its spot Ethereum ETF.

Institutional demand for Ethereum exposure via regulated investment vehicles remains strong.

Fidelity Investments, a major U.S. asset management firm, purchased 34,740 Ethereum tokens valued at $159.4 million for its spot ETF on Thursday.

The acquisition reflects continued institutional demand for Ethereum exposure through regulated investment products. Spot Ethereum ETFs launched in mid-2024 following regulatory approval.

Ethereum ETFs saw cumulative inflows exceeding $1 billion in their first few months after launch in 2024, reflecting growing mainstream acceptance of digital assets among institutional investors.

Fidelity has reported consistent Ethereum purchases for its ETF throughout 2025, with acquisitions ranging from tens to hundreds of millions in value.