Fidelity quietly launches $200M tokenized treasury fund on Ethereum

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/08 16:53
FUND
FUND$0.01813+0.72%

Fidelity Investments has introduced the FDIT, a tokenized share class of its Treasury fund on Ethereum, marking its entry into the fast-growing $7.4 billion tokenized Treasuries market.

Summary
  • Fidelity’s FDIT holds over $200 million in short-term U.S. Treasuries and money-market assets, with 203M tokens already issued.
  • Early adoption remains concentrated among a small number of holders, while Fidelity has not issued a public statement.
  • Fidelity’s FDIT joins BlackRock’s BUIDL, Ondo’s OUSG, Circle’s USYC, and Franklin’s BENJI in the expanding tokenized Treasuries space.

Fidelity Investments has quietly launched a tokenized version of the Fidelity Treasury Digital Fund (FYOXX) on Ethereum (ETH), introducing a new share class called the Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT). The fund’s underlying assets consist of short-duration U.S. Treasury securities and money-market instruments, structured to provide a daily-accruing yield with no lockup periods.

FDIT currently holds over $200 million in assets, with more than 203 million tokens outstanding. Early participation appears concentrated, with just a couple of holders, according to rwa.xyz data.

Fidelity has not yet publicly commented on the fund’s rollout.

Fidelity quietly launches $200M tokenized treasury fund on Ethereum - 1

FDIT launch brings Fidelity into on-chain treasury market

The FDIT launch follows Fidelity’s March filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, where the firm sought approval to add an on-chain share class to its Treasury fund. At the time, the proposal detailed the use of the Ethereum network, with potential for future expansion to other blockchain platforms.

By launching FDIT, Fidelity enters a growing market for tokenized Treasury products, a space currently dominated by BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), which manages over $2.2 billion in assets. Alongside BUIDL, offerings such as Ondo’s OUSG, Circle’s USYC, and Franklin Templeton’s BENJI have steadily grown their share of the market.

Fidelity quietly launches $200M tokenized treasury fund on Ethereum - 2
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators

US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, SEC Chairman Atkins said that the focus of the cryptocurrency working group is to develop clear regulatory rules, and stablecoins fall
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01503+0.87%
Partager
PANews2025/07/18 19:42
Partager
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06135+0.80%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003509-1.90%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004461-0.55%
Partager
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Partager
Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,900.99+0.56%
Ethereum
ETH$4,322.14+0.37%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 14:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

Seize the blockchain wealth wave and earn $8,980 a day, allowing you to easily experience the advantages of cloud mining