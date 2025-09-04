Figma Inc. (FIG) Stock: Falls 13% Despite 41% Q2 Revenue Growth Driven by Product Launches and AI Expansion

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/04 08:56
EPNS
PUSH$0.03671+0.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1215-3.11%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00578-4.30%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.152+2.63%

TLDR

  • Figma plunges 13.7% after earnings despite record $249.6M revenue
  • Lock-up expiry spooks investors, Figma stock drops after strong Q2
  • Figma Q2 revenue jumps 41%, but shares fall on employee sell-off fears
  • AI push & new tools fuel growth, yet stock sinks amid lock-up release
  • Strong fundamentals, shaky sentiment: Figma stock tumbles post-earnings

Figma shares fell sharply in after-hours trading, dropping 13.77% to $58.75 after closing at $68.13.

Figma Inc. (FIG)

The decline followed the company’s second-quarter 2025 earnings announcement, despite reporting a 41% revenue increase. Figma posted $249.6 million in revenue, its highest quarterly total to date.

The market reaction came after a strong trading day and may signal concerns beyond headline financials. The company also noted a modest 1% GAAP operating margin, though non-GAAP metrics showed a healthier 5%. Figma’s net income stood at $28.2 million, with $62.5 million in operating cash flow for the quarter.

Even with this financial strength, market sentiment turned negative amid news of partial lock-up expirations. Shareholders reacted swiftly as 25% of employee-held shares became eligible for sale following the earnings release. The drop reflects unease over potential dilution despite long-term indicators of platform growth and expansion.

Product Innovation and AI Focus Drive Revenue

Figma credited its revenue growth to strong customer demand and multiple product launches. During the quarter, the company introduced four new tools: Figma Make, Figma Draw, Figma Sites, and Figma Buzz. These tools expanded Figma’s platform reach, targeting design, prototyping, publishing, and marketing workflows.

Figma released its Dev Mode MCP server, aiming to streamline developer operations through design-to-code integrations. Over 80% of customers used two or more products, and nearly two-thirds used three or more. This increased engagement helped lift Figma’s Net Dollar Retention Rate to 129%.

Figma emphasized continued investment in AI as a critical driver of platform differentiation and user efficiency. The firm also closed two acquisitions—Modyfi and Payload—to extend capabilities in motion design and headless CMS. These moves support Figma’s long-term roadmap for design system unification and backend flexibility.

Lock-Up Expiry Triggers Selling Concerns

The stock drop aligned closely with the anticipated early release of locked-up employee shares. Figma confirmed that conditions for early release were met and that select shares would become tradeable on September 5. This includes 25% of eligible shares held by certain employees, not including top executives.

A separate extended lock-up agreement signed on August 30 includes phased releases through August 2026. Up to 17.5% of Class A shares held by major stakeholders will be released after Q3 earnings. Further tranches will become eligible for sale following subsequent quarterly and annual results.

While these agreements aim to maintain market stability, they also introduce predictable selling windows. Figma’s share price may continue to respond to these future unlocking events. However, strong fundamentals and revenue growth could counterbalance short-term volatility as the company scales.

 

The post Figma Inc. (FIG) Stock: Falls 13% Despite 41% Q2 Revenue Growth Driven by Product Launches and AI Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

PANews reported on September 4th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 0xc23...4D649 has increased its MKR holdings again after a month, and its current holdings are worth over US$10.34 million. 5 hours ago, he withdrew another 2979 MKR (about $5.22 million) from FalconX. In the past 2 months, he has accumulated a total of 8753 MKR, with an average withdrawal price of $1948. The current floating loss is $1.421 million.
Maker
MKR$1,776.6+2.73%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 10:39
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001591-2.39%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+14.28%
AaveToken
AAVE$323.61+2.32%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.334-0.83%
MAY
MAY$0.04272+0.37%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 13:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Corporate Bitcoin Investment Rises as Real Estate Leads Adoption

RWA commercial lending protocol Kasu receives $1 million in strategic investment from XDC Network