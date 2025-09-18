Filecoin (FIL) Falls 3.3%, Leading Index Lower

CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.
The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4266.45, down 0.5% (-21.06) since 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Two of 20 assets are trading higher.
Leaders: ETH (+0.3%) and NEAR (+0.0%).
Laggards: FIL (-3.3%) and LINK (-2.6%).
The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.
