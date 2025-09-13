Filecoin Makes Major Ethereum-Linked Upgrade, FIL Price Reacts

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 11:25
Threshold
T$0.0167+0.42%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001763+1.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016538+3.17%
Sign
SIGN$0.0796+0.55%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4711+1.53%
Major
MAJOR$0.1647+0.61%
Filecoin
FIL$2.582+1.53%

Filecoin (FIL) has made significant upgrades to its protocol that will enable developers to build apps with privacy and better security. The development was revealed in an update shared by Filecoin’s official X handle to members of the community.

Filecoin EVM upgrade brings enhanced security

According to Filecoin, the platform has upgraded the Filecoin Ethereum Virtual Machine (FEVM) with support for point addition, pairing and checks. In order to improve the security and efficiency of the system, the BLS12-381 curve allows for scalar multiplication.

You Might Also Like

Notably, the point addition and scalar multiplication would serve as core building blocks for signing and verifying signatures on the platform. The upgrade implies that Filecoin now supports threshold signatures, zk-proofs and secure identity systems.

The threshold signatures allow multiple parties to jointly sign a transaction without compromising their individual keys. Users will be better able to preserve their privacy even as the platform supports scalable transactions.

All these features will allow developers to build apps with secure identity features for decentralized finance (DeFi) and decentralized storage authentication.

FIL price reacts to upgrade with volatility

The announcement triggered a market reaction as FIL — Filecoin — climbed from $2.48 to $2.56 on the crypto market. As of press time, there has been a slight correction, and it now changes hands at $2.50, a 0.45% decline in the last 24 hours.

Market analysis showed that investors went for profit-taking after the breakout, hence, the decline in trading volume, which is down by 12.47% to $155.49 million.

You Might Also Like

Filecoin could likely use this upgrade to reverse its price outlook and begin a rebound journey to its 2022 highs. To achieve this, however, Filecoin investors need to rekindle their interest in the project and avoid dumping for profit.

Filecoin also needs to show relevance so users understand its versatility beyond just being a storage protocol.

Source: https://u.today/filecoin-makes-major-ethereum-linked-upgrade-fil-price-reacts

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $406 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $406 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on September 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$406 million yesterday (September 12, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$168 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.859 billion. The second is Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$166 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$12.886 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.352 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.38%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.363 billion.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009173-0.66%
Partager
PANews2025/09/13 12:16
Partager
Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI cut a large portion of its generalist AI tutor workforce

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI cut a large portion of its generalist AI tutor workforce

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI reportedly cut at least 500 people from its data-annotation ranks on Friday night. The company informed its staff by email that the company is shrinking its group of generalist AI tutors and shifting resources to specialists. The internal note, reviewed by Business Insider said “After a thorough review of our […]
Xai
XAI$0.05644-4.62%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010859+4.10%
Startup
STARTUP$0.014762-1.35%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 12:38
Partager
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $642 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflows.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $642 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on September 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 12, Eastern Time) was US$642 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$315 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.627 billion. The second is Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$265 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT has reached US$59.778 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$153.178 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.62%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$56.831 billion.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009173-0.66%
Partager
PANews2025/09/13 12:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $406 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI cut a large portion of its generalist AI tutor workforce

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $642 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflows.

From Zero to Crypto Hero in 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces a Free Gamified Crash Course

The largest attack in 48 hours, the Israeli army said Iran launched more than 20 missiles at Israel