Filecoin partners with Akave to launch S3 storage layer

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 01:39
RealLink
REAL$0.06384+0.99%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04867+12.71%
GET
GET$0.008246-1.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017486-3.12%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12255-7.18%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5259+1.70%

Filecoin and Akave Cloud have introduced an S3-compatible object storage service designed to ease enterprise and DePIN adoption of blockchain-based storage.

According to a Filecoin blog post published on Tuesday, the launch addresses a long-standing barrier for institutions: the cost and complexity of migrating from centralized cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services or Google Cloud.

By offering compatibility with S3 application APIs, Akave Cloud allows organizations to integrate decentralized storage without overhauling existing systems.

The platform combines Filecoin’s Proof-of-Replication, which verifies that archives are correctly stored, with Proof of Data Possession, a new mechanism that proves hot data is immediately accessible.

This dual-layer model supports both archival and “warm” data use cases, enabling regulated backups as well as real-time applications such as AI training and analytics pipelines. All storage actions are immutably recorded onchain, providing auditability for compliance.

For DePIN projects and enterprises, Akave said that the four drivers of migration are lower storage costs, plug-and-play compatibility with cloud tools, onchain audit trails, and jurisdictional data sovereignty. The system employs encrypted, erasure-coded storage with redundancy designed to reach “11 nines” of durability.

The development comes as decentralized storage networks seek to differentiate from centralized hyperscalers by emphasizing cryptographic guarantees and regulatory alignment. While Filecoin has long been positioned as a decentralized storage marketplace, Akave’s drop-in S3 interface marks a strategic step to broaden institutional adoption.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/filecoin-akave-s3-storage

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0845-5.58%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
Partager
Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
GROK
GROK$0.001328+1.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0845-5.58%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 17:16
Partager
Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

AP2, sometimes referred to as the Intermediary Payment Protocol, aims to create a standard for how AI can securely handle […] The post Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard appeared first on Coindoo.
SUI
SUI$3.6285+3.78%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1379+2.37%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/17 01:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars