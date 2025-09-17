Filecoin price forecast: FIL retests $2.60 as altcoins rise

Filecoin price rose 6% as most altcoins spiked amid broader crypto gains.

Network growth, capital rotation and macroeconomics are key FIL price catalysts.

Filecoin’s pullback support levels are at $2.25 and $2.00.

Filecoin (FIL) price is showing signs of renewed momentum amid a broader altcoin resurgence.

As of writing on September 17, 2025, FIL price had climbed to an intraday high above $2.60, retesting the key resistance level, with bulls helped by increased trading volume and upbeat sentiment across altcoins.

This came as Bitcoin reclaimed $116,000 and Ethereum jumped to nearly 4,600.

Filecoin price jumps 6% on altcoin bounce

The cryptocurrency market is witnessing heightened activity ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday.

But as capital rotation keeps Bitcoin’s dominance in check, the Altcoin Season Index has surged to see most of the top altcoins by market cap hit multi-year highs or reach new all-time highs.

Filecoin, in particular, has benefited from this broader bounce, posting a 6% gain over the last 24 hours to reach $2.64.

Meanwhile, trading volume for FIL has spiked by over 50% to hit $288 million.

The run to the intraday peak aligns with the overall altcoin surge, where total altcoin market capitalisation nears its all-time highs.

Institutional interest in decentralised infrastructure projects and the anticipated Federal Reserve rate cut are major tailwinds.

Meanwhile, on-chain metrics for FIL show increased storage deals.

A recent report by Messari showed the metric rising 25% quarter-over-quarter to 3.5 PiB as adoption in enterprise-grade data solutions increases.

Filecoin price prediction

Looking at the technical outlook for Filecoin’s price suggests a potential upward trajectory in the short term.

An altcoin momentum already has analysts forecasting a surge for top alts.

What this means is that capital inflows could push FIL beyond its current consolidation phase.

Filecoin’s jump to above $2.60 and successful retest of robust support at $2.50 give bulls room to target another run.

Filecoin price chart by TradingView

Filecoin price trades above the middle line of a descending channel after a breakdown and retest in August allowed bulls to edge close to the breakout line.

This suggests technical strength and, combined with the market’s rotation away from Bitcoin, puts FIL in position for a potential breakout.

In the short term, target price levels on the upside include $3.55 and $6.00. However, if downside action resumes, FIL support levels likely to hold firm will be $2.25 and $2.00.

The post Filecoin price forecast: FIL retests $2.60 as altcoins rise appeared first on CoinJournal.