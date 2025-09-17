Filecoin price forecast: FIL retests $2.60 as altcoins rise

Par : Coin Journal
2025/09/17 16:52
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010301-5.10%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005212-0.57%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02515-0.51%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02767-1.46%
Filecoin
FIL$2.5+3.00%
  • Filecoin price rose 6% as most altcoins spiked amid broader crypto gains.
  • Network growth, capital rotation and macroeconomics are key FIL price catalysts.
  • Filecoin’s pullback support levels are at $2.25 and $2.00.

Filecoin (FIL) price is showing signs of renewed momentum amid a broader altcoin resurgence.

As of writing on September 17, 2025, FIL price had climbed to an intraday high above $2.60, retesting the key resistance level, with bulls helped by increased trading volume and upbeat sentiment across altcoins.

This came as Bitcoin reclaimed $116,000 and Ethereum jumped to nearly 4,600.

Filecoin price jumps 6% on altcoin bounce

The cryptocurrency market is witnessing heightened activity ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday.

But as capital rotation keeps Bitcoin’s dominance in check, the Altcoin Season Index has surged to see most of the top altcoins by market cap hit multi-year highs or reach new all-time highs.

Filecoin, in particular, has benefited from this broader bounce, posting a 6% gain over the last 24 hours to reach $2.64.

Meanwhile, trading volume for FIL has spiked by over 50% to hit $288 million.

The run to the intraday peak aligns with the overall altcoin surge, where total altcoin market capitalisation nears its all-time highs.

Institutional interest in decentralised infrastructure projects and the anticipated Federal Reserve rate cut are major tailwinds.

Meanwhile, on-chain metrics for FIL show increased storage deals.

A recent report by Messari showed the metric rising 25% quarter-over-quarter to 3.5 PiB as adoption in enterprise-grade data solutions increases.

Filecoin price prediction

Looking at the technical outlook for Filecoin’s price suggests a potential upward trajectory in the short term.

An altcoin momentum already has analysts forecasting a surge for top alts.

What this means is that capital inflows could push FIL beyond its current consolidation phase.

Filecoin’s jump to above $2.60 and successful retest of robust support at $2.50 give bulls room to target another run.

Filecoin price chart by TradingView

Filecoin price trades above the middle line of a descending channel after a breakdown and retest in August allowed bulls to edge close to the breakout line.

This suggests technical strength and, combined with the market’s rotation away from Bitcoin, puts FIL in position for a potential breakout.

In the short term, target price levels on the upside include $3.55 and $6.00. However, if downside action resumes,  FIL support levels likely to hold firm will be $2.25 and $2.00.

The post Filecoin price forecast: FIL retests $2.60 as altcoins rise appeared first on CoinJournal.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.48+5.27%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0769-10.68%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:55
Partager
‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

UK regulators propose caps on stablecoin ownership to protect financial stability. The crypto industry criticizes the plan as costly, unnecessary, and counterproductive, to say the least. The Bank of England‘s plan to impose strict limits on stablecoin ownership reportedly drew…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08633-2.71%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/17 18:05
Partager
$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

With a live testnet, open grant programs, and an ambitious goal of onboarding 1,000 dApps by 2026, BlockDAG is quietly laying the groundwork for developer-led expansion. #partnercontent
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003494+4.83%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000002587+2.41%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003427+10.26%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 01:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

The Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision at 02:00 on Thursday morning.

Cork Protocol attackers transferred 4,530 ETH to new addresses, involving more than 10 million US dollars