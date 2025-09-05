Financial Times: Tether in talks to invest in gold mining

PANews reported on September 5th that the Financial Times is in talks to invest in the gold mining industry. The company plans to invest across all stages of the gold supply chain, including mining, refining, trading, and royalty companies. Multiple sources familiar with the matter stated that Tether has been in talks with several gold royalty companies that invest in mines in exchange for a percentage of future revenue. Tether is considering further royalty deals, including a continued investment in Elemental Altus. Tether also held talks with Terranova Resources, a gold mining investment firm based in the British Virgin Islands, but no deal was reached.

Tether also operates XAUt, a cryptocurrency token backed by physical gold, with a market capitalization of $880 million. According to industry insiders, Tether also holds a significant position in commodity trade finance, providing short-term financing for raw materials and goods, with a trading book valued at billions of dollars. Tether currently holds $8.7 billion worth of gold reserves in its Zurich, Switzerland, vault as collateral for its stablecoin. In June of this year, Tether Investments acquired a minority stake in Elemental Altus, a Toronto-listed gold royalty company, for $105 million.