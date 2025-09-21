The post Finary Secures €25 Million Series B Led by PayPal Ventures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Finary secures €25 million Series B funding led by PayPal Ventures. Finary aims to expand crypto integration in wealth management. The funding supports European market expansion and tech development. Wealth management fintech startup Finary secured a €25 million Series B funding round led by PayPal Ventures, significantly elevating its capacity to integrate cryptocurrency investments into its offerings. This funding round marks a pivotal moment in expanding regulated crypto investments, potentially increasing demand and adoption among European retail investors and high-net-worth individuals. €25 Million Investment Amplifies Crypto Integration in Fintech Finary, founded by Mounir Laggoune and Julien Blancher, secured a €25 million investment in its Series B funding. The round was led by PayPal Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator, Speedinvest, and others. This funding follows their pursuit of integrating digital assets like Bitcoin, and Ethereum alongside traditional wealth management tools. As Finary expands its offerings, the inclusion of cryptocurrency portfolios within regulated frameworks introduces digital asset management to a broader audience. This strategic inclusion has the potential to cater to mainstream and high-net-worth individuals seeking diverse investment options. “The support from leading investors like PayPal Ventures truly validates our approach to integrating crypto investments alongside traditional assets.” — Mounir Laggoune, Co-founder & CEO, Finary Notable reactions stemmed from institutional stakeholders, emphasizing the increasing legitimacy of cryptocurrencies. Official statements from Finary stress compliance and innovation in AI-driven financial products. Although public reactions from key opinion leaders were limited, institutional backing indicates confidence in the hybrid wealth management model. Boosting Legitimacy of Cryptocurrencies Through Regulated Platforms Did you know? Cryptocurrency integration into fintech platforms like Finary’s follows a trend observed with services such as Revolut, significantly boosting user engagement and crypto asset flows within regulated environments. As of September 20, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $115,854.92 with a market… The post Finary Secures €25 Million Series B Led by PayPal Ventures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Finary secures €25 million Series B funding led by PayPal Ventures. Finary aims to expand crypto integration in wealth management. The funding supports European market expansion and tech development. Wealth management fintech startup Finary secured a €25 million Series B funding round led by PayPal Ventures, significantly elevating its capacity to integrate cryptocurrency investments into its offerings. This funding round marks a pivotal moment in expanding regulated crypto investments, potentially increasing demand and adoption among European retail investors and high-net-worth individuals. €25 Million Investment Amplifies Crypto Integration in Fintech Finary, founded by Mounir Laggoune and Julien Blancher, secured a €25 million investment in its Series B funding. The round was led by PayPal Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator, Speedinvest, and others. This funding follows their pursuit of integrating digital assets like Bitcoin, and Ethereum alongside traditional wealth management tools. As Finary expands its offerings, the inclusion of cryptocurrency portfolios within regulated frameworks introduces digital asset management to a broader audience. This strategic inclusion has the potential to cater to mainstream and high-net-worth individuals seeking diverse investment options. “The support from leading investors like PayPal Ventures truly validates our approach to integrating crypto investments alongside traditional assets.” — Mounir Laggoune, Co-founder & CEO, Finary Notable reactions stemmed from institutional stakeholders, emphasizing the increasing legitimacy of cryptocurrencies. Official statements from Finary stress compliance and innovation in AI-driven financial products. Although public reactions from key opinion leaders were limited, institutional backing indicates confidence in the hybrid wealth management model. Boosting Legitimacy of Cryptocurrencies Through Regulated Platforms Did you know? Cryptocurrency integration into fintech platforms like Finary’s follows a trend observed with services such as Revolut, significantly boosting user engagement and crypto asset flows within regulated environments. As of September 20, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $115,854.92 with a market…

Finary Secures €25 Million Series B Led by PayPal Ventures

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 04:11
Key Points:
  • Finary secures €25 million Series B funding led by PayPal Ventures.
  • Finary aims to expand crypto integration in wealth management.
  • The funding supports European market expansion and tech development.

Wealth management fintech startup Finary secured a €25 million Series B funding round led by PayPal Ventures, significantly elevating its capacity to integrate cryptocurrency investments into its offerings.

This funding round marks a pivotal moment in expanding regulated crypto investments, potentially increasing demand and adoption among European retail investors and high-net-worth individuals.

€25 Million Investment Amplifies Crypto Integration in Fintech

Finary, founded by Mounir Laggoune and Julien Blancher, secured a €25 million investment in its Series B funding. The round was led by PayPal Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator, Speedinvest, and others. This funding follows their pursuit of integrating digital assets like Bitcoin, and Ethereum alongside traditional wealth management tools.

As Finary expands its offerings, the inclusion of cryptocurrency portfolios within regulated frameworks introduces digital asset management to a broader audience. This strategic inclusion has the potential to cater to mainstream and high-net-worth individuals seeking diverse investment options.

Notable reactions stemmed from institutional stakeholders, emphasizing the increasing legitimacy of cryptocurrencies. Official statements from Finary stress compliance and innovation in AI-driven financial products. Although public reactions from key opinion leaders were limited, institutional backing indicates confidence in the hybrid wealth management model.

Boosting Legitimacy of Cryptocurrencies Through Regulated Platforms

Did you know? Cryptocurrency integration into fintech platforms like Finary’s follows a trend observed with services such as Revolut, significantly boosting user engagement and crypto asset flows within regulated environments.

As of September 20, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $115,854.92 with a market cap of $2.31 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Recent stats show a 0.47% price increase over 24 hours, while over 90 days, it rose by 16.75%, indicating positive market activity amidst fintech expansions like Finary’s.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:36 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team highlight that Finary’s funding round may lead to enhanced compliance structures, facilitating smoother regulatory pathways for similar fintechs. As financial products evolve, industry experts anticipate further technological integration, supporting AI-driven wealth management systems.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/finary-series-b-paypal-ventures/

