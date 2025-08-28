FinChain, a subsidiary of Fosun Wealth Holdings, was officially launched and achieved millions of dollars in financing.

PANews reported on August 28 that FinChain, a Web3 brand incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings, was officially launched in Hong Kong on August 27 and announced the completion of its first round of external financing, amounting to millions of US dollars. Strategic investors include the Solana Foundation, Animoca Brands and many other well-known institutions.
On the same day, FinChain reached a strategic cooperation with seven authoritative institutions including Feixiaohao, Matrixport, and Vaulta to jointly promote the development of the crypto financial ecosystem.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.