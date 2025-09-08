Find Mining Launches Free Crypto Mining App, Allowing BTC, DOGE, and XRP Holders to Earn Daily Passive Income

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/08 18:19
RealLink
REAL$0.06208+1.95%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,621.72+1.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09937-1.20%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003138+1.42%
XRP
XRP$2.9803+2.34%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23745+5.80%
RWAX
APP$0.002483-0.36%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012139-7.14%

BitcoinWorld

Find Mining Launches Free Crypto Mining App, Allowing BTC, DOGE, and XRP Holders to Earn Daily Passive Income

Find Mining Launches Free Crypto Mining App, Allowing BTC, DOGE, and XRP Holders to Earn Daily Passive Income

Sign up and receive $15 in cloud computing power, truly achieving zero-threshold mining

Find Mining (findmining.com), a global green cloud mining platform, recently announced the launch of its newly developed free cloud mining mobile app. This app allows users to easily participate in cryptocurrency mining via smartphone, without the need for specialized hardware or technical expertise. New users will receive a $15 bonus of cloud computing power upon registration, enabling users to automatically mine Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP) continuously, providing true "daily passive income."

Find Mining Launches Free Crypto Mining App, Allowing BTC, DOGE, and XRP Holders to Earn Daily Passive Income

 

Three simple steps to start your personal mining journey

Find Mining greatly simplifies the use of the application process. Users only need three steps to enter the world of cloud mining:

1.Register on the official platform findmining.com or download the Find Mining App and receive $15 in starting hashrate immediately.

2. Based on their budget and risk appetite, users can choose from a variety of mining plans, with returns updated daily. The platform offers contracts with varying durations and sizes, including A "Starter Trial" with a $15 deposit and a one-day contract; a "New User Test" with a $100 deposit and a two-day contract; and a "BTC Mid-Term Plan" with a $5,000 investment and a 20-day contract period. Enhanced and advanced plans are also available for mainstream cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and BTC.

(Platform reminder: The above return data is only an example. The latest and more robust plans are subject to the official website.)

3.No manual operations are required. The system automatically executes mining tasks in the background, updates earnings and account balances in real time, and supports flexible withdrawals and reinvestment.

A new green, intelligent, and global mining experience

The app launched by Find Mining this time integrates several innovative designs and service concepts:

Completely free to use: no hardware or technical requirements required;

Equipped with AI resource allocation system: can automatically optimize the mining allocation of BTC, DOGE, and XRP according to the real-time market;

Relying on a global green energy network: The platform operates 135 mining farms in 175 countries, primarily powered by solar and hydropower.

Fully automatic operation, supporting daily settlement: earnings are clear at a glance, and the operation interface is clear and user-friendly.

Committed to making it easy for everyone to participate in crypto mining

A spokesperson for Find Mining said: “We want to make mining power accessible to every smartphone. Now, BTC, DOGE, and XRP holders can realize daily returns with zero cost and no barriers to entry.”

 

About Find Mining
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in London, UK, Find Mining is one of the world's leading green cloud mining service providers. The platform currently operates 135 green mining farms, serves over 175 countries, and has over 9.4 million users. Find Mining is committed to promoting crypto mining to a wider audience through a secure, transparent, and accessible approach.

Contact
Official website: https://findmining.com
Download the app: https://findmining.com/xml/index.html#/app

Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not an investment solicitation, nor is it investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of financial loss. It is strongly recommended that you conduct due diligence, including consulting a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrencies and securities.

 

Find Mining Launches Free Crypto Mining App, Allowing BTC, DOGE, and XRP Holders to Earn Daily Passive Income

This post Find Mining Launches Free Crypto Mining App, Allowing BTC, DOGE, and XRP Holders to Earn Daily Passive Income first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Blockchainwire

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

In 2025, more UFC fans are betting with crypto than ever. Discover the top 5 sportsbooks offering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin UFC betting with fast payouts, no KYC, and instant play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04366+7.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09938-1.29%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/08 20:18
Partager
Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

PANews reported on September 8th, according to CoinDesk, that Nasdaq is seeking to bring stocks to the blockchain space, filing an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, hoping to obtain approval to proceed with the plan. This comes as other securities industry institutions are scrambling towards the same goal of asset tokenization. In its application, Nasdaq stated: "Nasdaq believes that markets can adopt tokenization technology while still providing the benefits and protections of a national market system, and that tokenized assets should be traded in regulated markets, including national securities exchanges, alternative trading systems, and broker-dealers regulated by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority." Nasdaq stated that it will treat this business like regular stock transactions, and the clearing and settlement of token transactions will be handled through the Depository Trust Company. Investors who purchase these tokens will receive all the rights of the underlying shares, including voting and liquidation rights.
Union
U$0.01005-9.37%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004783+1.37%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001499+0.33%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 20:03
Partager
MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

PANews reported on September 8 that the decentralized RWA trading platform MyStonks has completed a comprehensive security audit conducted by blockchain security agency CertiK, aiming to focus on assessing the security and robustness of its smart contracts and core architecture. The relevant report has been made public on the CertiK official website. In addition, the MyStonks team revealed that in order to further strengthen the security of user assets and transactions, it is currently cooperating with other third-party security auditing agencies to conduct multi-level and continuous security verification and auditing work.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4373+2.77%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005098-2.78%
Multichain
MULTI$0.05728-4.48%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 20:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

Kazakhstan's president proposes establishing a national digital asset fund to accumulate strategic cryptocurrency reserves

The Blockchain Group set to expand trading of its Bitcoin-backed shares via US OTCID listing