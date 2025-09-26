Finnovex Middle East 2025 Middle East’s Fintech Metamorphosis: Digital, Decentralized & Disruptive

Exibex is proud to announce the 33rd global edition of Finnovex Middle East, returning on November 11–12, 2025, in Dubai, the innovation capital of the Middle East. Under the theme “Middle East’s Fintech Metamorphosis: Digital, Decentralized & Disruptive,” this leading summit will convene over 300 banking and fintech leaders, policymakers, regulators, and technology innovators to explore the region’s transformative financial journey.

As the Middle East redefines global financial dynamics through AI-powered ecosystems, blockchain, open finance, and decentralized models, Finnovex Middle East 2025 offers a unique platform to unlock the potential of next-gen banking and digital finance. With Dubai at the forefront of fintech innovation, the summit will host dynamic conversations, strategic collaborations, and immersive showcases of cutting-edge solutions driving financial evolution across the region.

Key Thematic Tracks Include:

Fintech Decentralised: Unlocking Innovation & Inclusion

Explore how AI, DeFi, and digital banks are empowering real-time, personalized, and inclusive financial services in a decentralized world.

Intelligent Finance: Building Smart, Agile & Inclusive Banks

Unpack strategies to embrace AI, cloud-native agility, and customer-centricity to build resilient and future-ready banks.

Regulatory Innovation & CBDCs

Delve into how progressive regulators are reimagining monetary policy with CBDCs, innovation hubs, and a rebalanced compliance framework.

Why Attend Finnovex Middle East 2025?

Finnovex Middle East 2025 is a holistic experience designed to equip financial leaders with actionable insights, transformational partnerships, and innovation roadmaps tailored to the region’s evolving landscape. From cross-border payments and ESG financing to GenAI in CX and super-app ecosystems, this summit covers the full spectrum of financial innovation and banking.

Attendees will benefit from:

Visionary keynote sessions, high-impact panels, and closed-door roundtables.

Exclusive insight into CBDC development, cloud-native transformation, and cybersecurity innovation.

Networking with 200+ C-level decision-makers from across banking, fintech, insurance, telco, and regulatory bodies.

Join us in Dubai to shape the future of finance in one of the world’s most dynamic regions.

Event Highlights:

Global Stage for Regional Disruption: Featuring 50+ speakers and 200+ delegates from across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Featuring 50+ speakers and 200+ delegates from across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Strategic Networking Opportunities: Tailored sessions to connect with international investors, innovators, and region’s industry leaders.

Tailored sessions to connect with international investors, innovators, and region’s industry leaders. Finnovex Middle East Awards 2025: Celebrating the region’s innovators and change-makers across 20+ categories including Digital Banking, Cybersecurity, ESG, Fintech and Leadership

About Finnovex:

Finnovex is a globally recognized platform committed to driving innovation in the financial services sector through its series of high-impact summits. With a mission to bridge legacy systems and emerging technologies, Finnovex facilitates dialogue, partnerships, and progress across the BFSI landscape.

Website: www.finnovex.com