Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025  – Coin Edition

1 MONTH TO GO: EMPOWERING THE FINTECH ECOSYSTEM – SAUDI ARABIA GEARS UP FOR ITS LEADING FINTECH SUMMIT

Date: September 2–3, 2025 Location: Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Center, Riyadh Minhal, Saudi Arabia Website: https://ksa.finnovex.com

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – With just one month to go, the countdown has officially begun for the 32nd global edition of the Finnovex Series — Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025, taking place on September 2–3, 2025, at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Center, Riyadh.

Under the theme “Empowering the Fintech Ecosystem: From Disruption to Collaboration”, this year’s summit will bring together over 300+ senior decision-makers, fintech innovators, regulators, and financial industry leaders to accelerate the Kingdom’s digital transformation in line with Vision 2030.

Key Themes to Be Explored:

Fintech Disruption and Collaboration

Explore the impact of digital wallets, blockchain, embedded finance, and digital identity on redefining customer experiences, and how strategic collaboration between regulators, banks, and startups is essential for scale.

Building a Digital-First Financial Future

Unpack intelligent automation, agile banking, and customer-centric digital transformation models that are redefining operational excellence and innovation across Saudi financial institutions.

Regulatory Innovation and Governance

Sessions will deep-dive into SAMA’s sandbox initiatives, digital bank licensing, and enhanced compliance frameworks around KYC, AML, cybersecurity, and digital assets.

Why You Should Attend:

Visionary Keynotes & Panel Debates featuring C-level leaders, regulators, and disruptors. Live Spotlights on neobanks, open banking, metaverse finance, RPA, and AI in BFSI. Real-World Insights into data strategy, financial inclusion, and cross-border payments.

Unmatched Networking with 300+ attendees from banks, fintech firms, regulatory bodies, and tech providers.

Glimpse of our Esteemed Speakers who will be joining us:

Hamad Alqunaibet- Acting Chief Executive Officer, Vision Bank

Elie El Asmar- CEO, HSBC – Oman

Nizar Altwaijri- CEO, STC Bank

Louai Alzaher- Chief Wholesale Bank Officer, Arab National Bank

Saaed A. Assiri- Chief Digital Innovation Officer, SAB

Mohammed Almisfer- Chief Information Officer, Banque Saudi Fransi

Shahzad Anjum- Chief Information Officer (CIO), Gulf Bank- Kuwait

Sami Al-Rowaithey- Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Alinma Bank

Tariq Atiq- Chief Operating Officer, National Bank of Oman-Oman

Enji Ghazzawi- Chief Operating Officer, Riyad Bank

Majed Al Jeneny- Chief Credit Risk Officer, STC Bank

Ayman Alhabib- Chief Risk Officer, D360 Bank

Mohammad Al-Ramel- Chief Risk Officer, AlRajhi Takaful

Nada (Z.) Al Jeffri- Chief Risk Officer, Standard Chartered Bank

Infosys Finacle- Platinum Sponsor

Fimple- Gold Sponsor

Dhamen- Silver Sponsor

HID- Bronze Sponsor

GuardSquare- Networking Sponsor

Zoho- Networking Sponsor

Odoo- Networking Sponsor

Cubics Information System- Networking Sponsor

Creatio- Networking Sponsor

IBI Union- Association Partner

Don’t Miss the Prestigious

Finnovex Saudi Arabia Awards 2025

The summit will also celebrate excellence in innovation, cybersecurity, InsurTech, customer experience, and ESG-driven finance.

Whether you’re a fintech founder, policymaker, transformation leader, or digital strategist—Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 is your gateway to future-defining conversations and strategic opportunities.

About Finnovex

Finnovex is a globally recognized platform for innovation and collaboration in financial services. With editions across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, Finnovex connects leaders and pioneers to shape the digital future of banking and finance.

Visit: www.finnovex.com