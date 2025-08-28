Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Coin Edition

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 21:52
Blubird
BLU$0.05231+2.54%
RealLink
REAL$0.05898+1.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019018+3.88%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1319+5.94%
ArchLoot
AL$0.0791-0.87%

1 WEEK TO GO:

EMPOWERING THE FINTECH ECOSYSTEM: FROM DISRUPTION TO COLLABORATION

Date: September 2–3, 2025 

Location: Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre, Riyadh Minhal, Saudi Arabia Website: https://ksa.finnovex.com 

The financial world’s attention turns to Riyadh as the Kingdom prepares to host the 30th Edition of Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025. With just one week to go, anticipation is building for what promises to be one of the most influential gatherings of financial leaders, regulators, technology providers, and innovators in the region. Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 will convene the region’s brightest minds, most influential decision-makers, and pioneering solution providers to explore, debate, and define the future of finance.

What to Expect at Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025

  • Trailblazing Keynote Sessions delivered by industry visionaries and government leaders, spotlighting the future of digital banking, open finance, AI, cybersecurity, and fintech adoption.
  • High-Impact Panel Discussions tackling pressing themes such as resilience in the face of disruption, empowering customer experience through data, and the role of partnerships in accelerating financial inclusion.
  • Exclusive Case Studies that will showcase real-world success stories from leading financial institutions.
  • Networking with 200+ decision-makers including regulators, CXOs, senior executives, and global solution providers who are shaping the next chapter of financial innovation in Saudi Arabia.

Esteemed Speakers who will be joining us: 

Elie El Asmar– Chief Executive Officer, HSBC, Oman

Sultan Al- Hamidi– Chief Executive Officer, Social Development Bank

Osama Ben Saleh Bukhari– Chief Executive Officer, Alfaris International

Majed Al Jeneny– Chief Credit Officer, STC Bank

Saaed A. Assiri– Chief Digital Innovation Officer, SAB

Sami Al-Rowaithey– Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Alinma Bank

Amro Shawli– Chief Governance, Risk and Control Officer Bupa Arabia

Mohammed Almisfer– Chief Information Officer, Banque Saudi Fransi

Khaled S. Salem– Chief Information Officer, Alfransi- JB

Abhishek Pratap Singh– Chief Information Security Officer, National Bank of Oman

Tariq Atiq– Chief Operating Officer, National Bank of Oman

Ali Alqaraawi– Chief Operating Officer, AlJazira Capital

Ayman Alhabib– Chief Risk Officer, D360 Bank

Nada (Z.) Al Jeffri– Chief Risk Officer, Standard Chartered Bank

Naif Al Baz– Chief Risk Officer, Gulf International Bank

Mohammad Al-Ramel– Chief Risk Officer, AlRajhi Takaful

Abdelrahman Ahmed- Chief Strategy transformation officer, Arab National Bank

Louai Alzaher- Chief Wholesale Bank Officer, Arab National Bank

Abdulrahman Al-Essa– Director Business sector, Alrajhi Bank

Ali Hassan Moosa– Financial Expert / Advisor, Ministry of Finance – Oman

Ridwan Asad– Director Digital Strategy, Tawuniya

Imran Hashim– Director Information Technology Infrastructure, MEDGULF Saudi Arabia

Meshal Al-Fagery– Director of SME, Social Development Bank

Feras Nasrallah– Director-General, Saudi Exim Bank

Dr. Yousef Padganeh– EVP – Group Chief Risk Officer, Bank of Khartoum

Mohammed Alorini– Executive Director, Social Development Bank

Kate Yurechka-Executive Vice President, Head of Digital, The Saudi Investment Bank

Ali AlGharrash- Group Head of Cybersecurity, MEDGULF Cooperative Insurance

Dr. Ahmed Darwish Elsayed– Group Head of Digital Delivery, Bank Albilad

Muhammed Talha Bin Hafeez– Head of CBDCs, Bank Albilad

Sivakumar Seshadr– Head of Digital – Chief Digital Officer, GOSI 

Abdullah Al Ghofaily– Head of Digital Banking, Emirates NBD- KSA

Faris AlHoshan– Head of Digital Banking – KSA, Arab National Bank

Nourah AlSwayan– Senior Strategic Partnerships Manager, Saudi Exim Bank

Yazeed Al Mobty– SVP – Chief Credit Officer (CCO), Bank Aljazira

Fares Al Omari– Vice President – Risk Management, Riyad Bank

Nada Bukhamseen– Assistant Vice President Operation, Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co

Ghali Fahad AlSharif– Business Operational Risk, HSBC

Chaudary Safi Malik– Acting Chief Retail Risk Officer, Al Rajhi Bank

Issa Al Hurimmees- EVP – Retail Risk (CRO), The Saudi National Bank – SNB

Fahad Almutairi- SVP- Head of Digital Banking, Bank Aljazira

Dami Adebari- Regional Sales Director, HID

Abdulaziz Altukhais- Product Owner, Dhamen

Jamil Ahmad- Country Manager, HPE Networking

Mücahit Gündebahar– Co-founder and CEO, Fimple

Sriranga Sampathkumar- Head of Business, VP and General Manager, Infosys Ltd.

Esteemed Sponsors 

Infosys Finacle- Platinum Sponsor 

Fimple- Gold Sponsor 

HPE- Gold Sponsor

Global ITS- Gold Sponsor

Dhamen- Silver Sponsor 

HID- Bronze Sponsor 

GuardSquare- Bronze Sponsor

Zoho- Networking Sponsor 

Odoo- Networking Sponsor 

Cubics Information System- Networking Sponsor 

Creatio- Networking Sponsor 

Netsol- Networking Sponsor

Quality Kiosk- Networking Sponsor

Elastic- Networking Sponsor

IBI Union- Association Partner 

Don’t Miss the Prestigious 

Celebrating Excellence – The Finnovex Saudi Arabia Awards 2025

A key highlight of the summit will be the prestigious Finnovex Awards Ceremony, where we will honour the trailblazers of Saudi Arabia’s financial sector. The awards will recognize outstanding achievements in categories such as Excellence in Digital Transformation, Innovation in Fintech, Leadership in Corporate Banking, and CDO/CIO/CTO of the Year. This celebration of excellence will spotlight organizations and individuals who are driving impact, fostering innovation, and contributing to the Kingdom’s journey toward a robust and future-ready financial ecosystem.

Last few seats left register Now: https://ksa.finnovex.com      

For media, partnerships, or speaking inquiries, contact [email protected] 

About Finnovex 

Finnovex is a globally recognized platform for innovation and collaboration in financial services. With editions across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, With over 7 excellence years Finnovex connects leaders and pioneers to shape the digital future of banking and finance. 

Visit: www.finnovex.com 

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/finnovex-saudi-arabia-2025-2/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$12.935+0.12%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001028-0.09%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000071-2.73%
FUND
FUND$0.02284+0.08%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Partager
New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Sebastian has put the spotlight on research recognizing VeChain’s potential to bring more transparency to supply chain management. In an earlier report, the sustainability think tank Sustain pointed to VeChain as a key player advancing waste recycling transparency through blockchain. VeChain, launched in 2015 and fully live on its own mainnet by 2018, is a [...]]]>
Moonveil
MORE$0.10215+1.73%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01889-1.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.03275+63.75%
Partager
Crypto News Flash2025/08/28 23:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet