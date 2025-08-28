Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Coin Edition

1 WEEK TO GO:
EMPOWERING THE FINTECH ECOSYSTEM: FROM DISRUPTION TO COLLABORATION
Date: September 2–3, 2025
Location: Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre, Riyadh Minhal, Saudi Arabia Website: https://ksa.finnovex.com
The financial world’s attention turns to Riyadh as the Kingdom prepares to host the 30th Edition of Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025. With just one week to go, anticipation is building for what promises to be one of the most influential gatherings of financial leaders, regulators, technology providers, and innovators in the region. Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 will convene the region’s brightest minds, most influential decision-makers, and pioneering solution providers to explore, debate, and define the future of finance.
What to Expect at Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025
- Trailblazing Keynote Sessions delivered by industry visionaries and government leaders, spotlighting the future of digital banking, open finance, AI, cybersecurity, and fintech adoption.
- High-Impact Panel Discussions tackling pressing themes such as resilience in the face of disruption, empowering customer experience through data, and the role of partnerships in accelerating financial inclusion.
- Exclusive Case Studies that will showcase real-world success stories from leading financial institutions.
- Networking with 200+ decision-makers including regulators, CXOs, senior executives, and global solution providers who are shaping the next chapter of financial innovation in Saudi Arabia.
Esteemed Speakers who will be joining us:
Elie El Asmar– Chief Executive Officer, HSBC, Oman
Sultan Al- Hamidi– Chief Executive Officer, Social Development Bank
Osama Ben Saleh Bukhari– Chief Executive Officer, Alfaris International
Majed Al Jeneny– Chief Credit Officer, STC Bank
Saaed A. Assiri– Chief Digital Innovation Officer, SAB
Sami Al-Rowaithey– Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Alinma Bank
Amro Shawli– Chief Governance, Risk and Control Officer Bupa Arabia
Mohammed Almisfer– Chief Information Officer, Banque Saudi Fransi
Khaled S. Salem– Chief Information Officer, Alfransi- JB
Abhishek Pratap Singh– Chief Information Security Officer, National Bank of Oman
Tariq Atiq– Chief Operating Officer, National Bank of Oman
Ali Alqaraawi– Chief Operating Officer, AlJazira Capital
Ayman Alhabib– Chief Risk Officer, D360 Bank
Nada (Z.) Al Jeffri– Chief Risk Officer, Standard Chartered Bank
Naif Al Baz– Chief Risk Officer, Gulf International Bank
Mohammad Al-Ramel– Chief Risk Officer, AlRajhi Takaful
Abdelrahman Ahmed- Chief Strategy transformation officer, Arab National Bank
Louai Alzaher- Chief Wholesale Bank Officer, Arab National Bank
Abdulrahman Al-Essa– Director Business sector, Alrajhi Bank
Ali Hassan Moosa– Financial Expert / Advisor, Ministry of Finance – Oman
Ridwan Asad– Director Digital Strategy, Tawuniya
Imran Hashim– Director Information Technology Infrastructure, MEDGULF Saudi Arabia
Meshal Al-Fagery– Director of SME, Social Development Bank
Feras Nasrallah– Director-General, Saudi Exim Bank
Dr. Yousef Padganeh– EVP – Group Chief Risk Officer, Bank of Khartoum
Mohammed Alorini– Executive Director, Social Development Bank
Kate Yurechka-Executive Vice President, Head of Digital, The Saudi Investment Bank
Ali AlGharrash- Group Head of Cybersecurity, MEDGULF Cooperative Insurance
Dr. Ahmed Darwish Elsayed– Group Head of Digital Delivery, Bank Albilad
Muhammed Talha Bin Hafeez– Head of CBDCs, Bank Albilad
Sivakumar Seshadr– Head of Digital – Chief Digital Officer, GOSI
Abdullah Al Ghofaily– Head of Digital Banking, Emirates NBD- KSA
Faris AlHoshan– Head of Digital Banking – KSA, Arab National Bank
Nourah AlSwayan– Senior Strategic Partnerships Manager, Saudi Exim Bank
Yazeed Al Mobty– SVP – Chief Credit Officer (CCO), Bank Aljazira
Fares Al Omari– Vice President – Risk Management, Riyad Bank
Nada Bukhamseen– Assistant Vice President Operation, Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co
Ghali Fahad AlSharif– Business Operational Risk, HSBC
Chaudary Safi Malik– Acting Chief Retail Risk Officer, Al Rajhi Bank
Issa Al Hurimmees- EVP – Retail Risk (CRO), The Saudi National Bank – SNB
Fahad Almutairi- SVP- Head of Digital Banking, Bank Aljazira
Dami Adebari- Regional Sales Director, HID
Abdulaziz Altukhais- Product Owner, Dhamen
Jamil Ahmad- Country Manager, HPE Networking
Mücahit Gündebahar– Co-founder and CEO, Fimple
Sriranga Sampathkumar- Head of Business, VP and General Manager, Infosys Ltd.
Esteemed Sponsors
Infosys Finacle- Platinum Sponsor
Fimple- Gold Sponsor
HPE- Gold Sponsor
Global ITS- Gold Sponsor
Dhamen- Silver Sponsor
HID- Bronze Sponsor
GuardSquare- Bronze Sponsor
Zoho- Networking Sponsor
Odoo- Networking Sponsor
Cubics Information System- Networking Sponsor
Creatio- Networking Sponsor
Netsol- Networking Sponsor
Quality Kiosk- Networking Sponsor
Elastic- Networking Sponsor
IBI Union- Association Partner
Don’t Miss the Prestigious
Celebrating Excellence – The Finnovex Saudi Arabia Awards 2025
A key highlight of the summit will be the prestigious Finnovex Awards Ceremony, where we will honour the trailblazers of Saudi Arabia’s financial sector. The awards will recognize outstanding achievements in categories such as Excellence in Digital Transformation, Innovation in Fintech, Leadership in Corporate Banking, and CDO/CIO/CTO of the Year. This celebration of excellence will spotlight organizations and individuals who are driving impact, fostering innovation, and contributing to the Kingdom’s journey toward a robust and future-ready financial ecosystem.
About Finnovex
Finnovex is a globally recognized platform for innovation and collaboration in financial services. With editions across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, With over 7 excellence years Finnovex connects leaders and pioneers to shape the digital future of banking and finance.
Visit: www.finnovex.com
