Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Epowering The Fintech Ecosystem

1 MONTH TO GO: EMPOWERING THE FINTECH ECOSYSTEM – SAUDI ARABIA GEARS UP FOR ITS LEADING FINTECH SUMMIT
Date: September 2–3, 2025
Location: Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Center, Riyadh Minhal, Saudi Arabia Website: https://ksa.finnovex.com
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – With just one month to go, the countdown has officially begun for the 32nd global edition of the Finnovex Series — Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025, taking place on September 2–3, 2025, at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Center, Riyadh.
Under the theme “Empowering the Fintech Ecosystem: From Disruption to Collaboration”, this year’s summit will bring together over 300+ senior decision-makers, fintech innovators, regulators, and financial industry leaders to accelerate the Kingdom’s digital transformation in line with Vision 2030.
Key Themes to Be Explored:
�� Fintech Disruption and Collaboration
Explore the impact of digital wallets, blockchain, embedded finance, and digital identity on redefining customer experiences, and how strategic collaboration between regulators, banks, and startups is essential for scale.
�� Building a Digital-First Financial Future
Unpack intelligent automation, agile banking, and customer-centric digital transformation models that are redefining operational excellence and innovation across Saudi financial institutions.
�� Regulatory Innovation and Governance
Sessions will deep-dive into SAMA’s sandbox initiatives, digital bank licensing, and enhanced compliance frameworks around KYC, AML, cybersecurity, and digital assets.
Why You Should Attend:
�� Visionary Keynotes & Panel Debates featuring C-level leaders, regulators, and disruptors. �� Live Spotlightson neobanks, open banking, metaverse finance, RPA, and AI in BFSI. �� Real-World Insights into data strategy, financial inclusion, and cross-border payments.
�� Unmatched Networking with 300+ attendees from banks, fintech firms, regulatory bodies, and tech providers.
Glimpse of our Esteemed Speakers who will be joining us:
Hamad Alqunaibet- Acting Chief Executive Officer, Vision Bank
Elie El Asmar- CEO, HSBC – Oman
Nizar Altwaijri- CEO, STC Bank
Louai Alzaher- Chief Wholesale Bank Officer, Arab National Bank
Saaed A. Assiri- Chief Digital Innovation Officer, SAB
Mohammed Almisfer- Chief Information Officer, Banque Saudi Fransi
Shahzad Anjum- Chief Information Officer (CIO), Gulf Bank- Kuwait
Sami Al-Rowaithey- Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Alinma Bank
Tariq Atiq- Chief Operating Officer, National Bank of Oman-Oman
Enji Ghazzawi- Chief Operating Officer, Riyad Bank
Majed Al Jeneny- Chief Credit Risk Officer, STC Bank
Ayman Alhabib- Chief Risk Officer, D360 Bank
Mohammad Al-Ramel- Chief Risk Officer, AlRajhi Takaful
Nada (Z.) Al Jeffri- Chief Risk Officer, Standard Chartered Bank
Official Sponsors
Infosys Finacle- Platinum Sponsor
Fimple- Gold Sponsor
Dhamen- Silver Sponsor
HID- Bronze Sponsor
GuardSquare- Networking Sponsor
Zoho- Networking Sponsor
Odoo- Networking Sponsor
Cubics Information System- Networking Sponsor
Creatio- Networking Sponsor
IBI Union- Association Partner
Don’t Miss the Prestigious
Finnovex Saudi Arabia Awards 2025
The summit will also celebrate excellence in innovation, cybersecurity, InsurTech, customer experience, and ESG-driven finance.
Whether you’re a fintech founder, policymaker, transformation leader, or digital strategist—Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025is your gateway to future-defining conversations and strategic opportunities.
Register Now: https://ksa.finnovex.com
For media, partnerships, or speaking inquiries, contact [email protected]
About Finnovex
Finnovex is a globally recognized platform for innovation and collaboration in financial services. With editions across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, Finnovex connects leaders and pioneers to shape the digital future of banking and finance.
Visit: www.finnovex.com
Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/19/finnovex-saudi-arabia-2025-epowering-the-fintech-ecosystem/