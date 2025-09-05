Fireblocks Ignites Global Stablecoin Payments With New Network Launch

TLDR

Fireblocks has launched the Fireblocks Network for Payments to expand stablecoin payments across 100+ countries. The platform connects local payment systems, blockchain networks, and stablecoin infrastructures into a unified framework. This move strengthens Fireblocks’ role in the global payments landscape by offering unified APIs, compliance tools, and on-chain liquidity. The stablecoin payments solution targets fintechs, PSPs and financial institutions looking to scale faster with less friction.

The Fireblocks Network connects local payment rails, stablecoins, and fiat systems through a secure and programmable layer. It enables global payout, merchant settlement, cross-border treasury, and remittance flows using over 60 supported currencies. This initiative offers a single, compliant platform for institutions navigating complex digital payment environments.

The launch responds to growing institutional demand for efficient stablecoin payments, as the market rapidly scales past traditional networks. The current landscape remains fragmented, requiring custom integrations across multiple providers and regions. Fireblocks solves this by eliminating redundant infrastructure and simplifying operations through standardized access.

USDC Gains Momentum Through Fireblocks

The integration of Circle’s USDC into the Fireblocks Network boosts adoption opportunities. Circle’s role as a founding participant gives the network access to high-quality, regulated liquidity. With Fireblocks, USDC can now move across blockchains and fiat rails with full compliance and speed.

The platform enables enterprises to directly convert between USDC and fiat currencies without relying on separate platforms. As a result, payment firms can improve settlement speed and reduce complexity in business operations. Fireblocks also plans to connect to the Circle Payments Network, broadening USDC’s reach across 2,400 ecosystem participants.

The Fireblocks Network allows institutions to design products without dependency on one asset by supporting multiple stablecoins. It ensures interoperability between blockchains, liquidity providers, and issuers for fast and secure stablecoin payments. This flexibility makes the infrastructure robust enough to support high-volume, real-time transfers globally.

Bridge Expands Access for Stablecoin Movement

Bridge, recently acquired by Stripe, joins the Fireblocks Network to support its stablecoin payments operations. It allows customers to convert stablecoins into fiat directly on the Fireblocks platform. This integration minimizes latency and operational overhead for businesses processing transactions globally.

Bridge’s participation provides broader global access and enhances the user experience for businesses building blockchain-based payment products. The Fireblocks platform now hosts over 40 participants, all accessible via unified workflows and APIs. Companies no longer need to negotiate multiple relationships or manage siloed compliance protocols.

Fireblocks enables programmable, compliant payments while supporting enterprise growth. It gives users access to key services like wallet verification, Travel Rule tools, and on-chain FX features. These components strengthen its infrastructure as a foundation for reliable stablecoin payments.

Yellow Card Scales Payouts With Stablecoin Network

African fintech Yellow Card leverages Fireblocks to process secure stablecoin payments across 20+ countries. Previously constrained by slow, manual workflows, the company now benefits from automated, compliant cross-border transfers. This shift enables it to expand services across emerging markets confidently.

Fireblocks helps Yellow Card streamline global payout services by integrating stablecoins directly with local banking systems. The solution connects fiat and blockchain networks, creating a seamless bridge for value transfer. This upgrade positions Yellow Card to serve growing remittance demands in real time.

The platform’s compliance and security standards meet institutional-grade requirements. Yellow Card can scale operations without worrying about regulatory liquidity fragmentation. The Fireblocks Network forms the infrastructure backbone for reliable stablecoin payments in fast-growing markets.

