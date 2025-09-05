First Dogecoin ETF May Launch Next Week, Altcoin Season Already Underway, Bloomberg Analysts Say

Par : Insidebitcoins
2025/09/05 23:38
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000557+3.26%
MAY
MAY$0.042-1.68%

The first Dogecoin ETF could debut as early as next week, said Bloomberg analysts, adding that the possible launch comes with a new altcoin season already underway.

In an X post, Bloomberg ETF (exchange-traded fund) analyst Eric Balchunas noted that REX Shares has filed an effective prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which could lead to the launch of a DOGE ETF under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

That same structure was used by REX to roll out a Solana staking ETF earlier this year, enabling it to launch a SOL fund ahead of its competitors.

Unlike spot crypto ETFs that are filed under Form S-1 and 19b-4, the Investment Company Act of 1940 takes an alternative route. This lets REX Shares avoid some of the delays facing traditional crypto funds, which could lead to a decision only being given after 240 days. 

If approved, the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF will trade under the ticker “$DOGE,” and will track the performance of the largest meme coin by market cap, according to an X post by the company. 

Firms Have Issued Multiple Altcoin ETF Applications To The SEC

REX Shares is not the only firm looking to launch a DOGE ETF. 

Earlier this year, 21Shares submitted its own formal proposal to the SEC for a Dogecoin ETF. This is after Bitwise and Grayscale also submitted their applications, which are currently awaiting a decision from the securities regulator. 

Including the DOGE ETF filings, there are currently 92 crypto ETF applications under review by the SEC. 

A detailed spreadsheet that was published towards the end of August shows that most of those filings are for funds that track Solana (SOL), Ripple’s XRP, and Litecoin (LTC). 

Solana and XRP have eight and seven pending ETF applications, respectively, ranking them as the most targeted altcoin investments following the launch of spot Bitcoin and spot Ethereum ETFs in the US last year.

A final decision for the altcoin ETF applications is expected by October. 

Altcoin Season Has Begun

As ETF issuers wait for a decision from the SEC for their respective altcoin funds, Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst James Seyffart says the long-awaited altcoin season has already started. 

“I think this is the alt season, this has been the alt season” he said during a recent interview with Milk Road. 

He said that this cycle is different from past crypto cycles, mainly because institutional players have started entering the crypto space. This entrance has been through digital asset treasury companies (DATCOs), which he says have been “on absolute fire” recently.

Later on in the interview, Seyffart did say that altcoin prices might not soar as much as they did in past cycles. He backed this prediction by saying that the chances that institutional investors will look beyond the top 30 list of the largest cryptos are really low. 

He also warned that altcoin ETFs might not draw the same level of demand that spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen since their launch last year.

Instead, he believes that investment products that combine multiple cryptos, “investment baskets,” are likely to capture more institutional demand. 

Seyffart’s statement that the altcoin season has already started comes as the total market capitalization for alts rose over 33% in the last 2 months, and has risen another 1% this month so far, according to TradingView data. 

CRYPTOCAP:TOTAL2 Chart Image by StevenWalgenbach

Monthly chart for the altcoin market cap (Source: TradingView

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

EU hits Google with €2.95B fine over adtech dominance

EU hits Google with €2.95B fine over adtech dominance

Google got slammed with a €2.95 billion ($3.45 billion) fine on Friday by European Union regulators over how it runs its advertising technology business. The fine, one of the biggest antitrust penalties in EU history, is tied to accusations that Google has been using its size to rig the adtech market in its favor. The […]
FINE
FINE$0.0000000013994-9.08%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 01:31
Partager
FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+6.84%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06405+2.36%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Partager
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 20 that according to investing.com, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), a UK-based listed blockchain company, announced that it had increased its holdings of 10.2146
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016247-6.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+6.84%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 18:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

EU hits Google with €2.95B fine over adtech dominance

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team