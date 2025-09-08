First-Ever Dogecoin ETF Could Send DOGE Price Toward $0.30 Breakout

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 19:08
DOGE
DOGE$0.23752+5.83%

Probably the most popular meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE), is about to do a “first ever” trick again, into territory no meme coin has ever reached before as the Dogecoin ETF looks set to launch this week.

Behind it is Rex-Osprey, which filed for a DOGE ETF under the ticker DOJE previously this year, and according to Nate Geraci, the approval now looks imminent with the next two months shaping up to be extra important for crypto ETFs.

The new fund will hold Dogecoin directly while also using derivatives such as futures and swaps to manage exposure, with a mandate that requires at least 80% of net assets to remain tied to the meme coin.

At the same time, managers left themselves room to tap into other crypto ETFs if needed, a flexible structure that mirrors Bitcoin and Ethereum products but is still unprecedented for DOGE.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price under microscope

On Crypto Twitter, the reaction was instant. Unipcs, widely known as “Bonk Guy” after making his fortune on a leveraged BONK long, pointed to the timing and pulled up a price chart that shows DOGE building pressure under a descending trendline. 

The price has been at $0.228 with a 6% daily push, the RSI is around 55 and the wedge formation puts $0.25 and $0.30 as breakout lines above, while $0.20 sits as the main support to watch. The setup looks like a textbook squeeze just as the ETF headlines begin to circulate. The narrative in such situations is like the last piece of the puzzle.

Whether DOJE attracts strong inflows like Bitcoin or Ethereum ETFs is the main question, but the listing itself signals another step in crypto’s shift toward mainstream packaging. From a joke token to Wall Street-style funds, Dogecoin’s path keeps surprising the market — and this week could mark its most unlikely milestone imaginable.

Source: https://u.today/first-ever-dogecoin-etf-could-send-doge-price-toward-030-breakout

In 2025, more UFC fans are betting with crypto than ever. Discover the top 5 sportsbooks offering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin UFC betting with fast payouts, no KYC, and instant play.
PANews reported on September 8th, according to CoinDesk, that Nasdaq is seeking to bring stocks to the blockchain space, filing an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, hoping to obtain approval to proceed with the plan. This comes as other securities industry institutions are scrambling towards the same goal of asset tokenization. In its application, Nasdaq stated: "Nasdaq believes that markets can adopt tokenization technology while still providing the benefits and protections of a national market system, and that tokenized assets should be traded in regulated markets, including national securities exchanges, alternative trading systems, and broker-dealers regulated by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority." Nasdaq stated that it will treat this business like regular stock transactions, and the clearing and settlement of token transactions will be handled through the Depository Trust Company. Investors who purchase these tokens will receive all the rights of the underlying shares, including voting and liquidation rights.
PANews reported on September 8 that the decentralized RWA trading platform MyStonks has completed a comprehensive security audit conducted by blockchain security agency CertiK, aiming to focus on assessing the security and robustness of its smart contracts and core architecture. The relevant report has been made public on the CertiK official website. In addition, the MyStonks team revealed that in order to further strengthen the security of user assets and transactions, it is currently cooperating with other third-party security auditing agencies to conduct multi-level and continuous security verification and auditing work.
