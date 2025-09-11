First Look ‘Culpa Nuestra’ Trailer Teases End Of Prime Video Hit Romance

Nicole Wallace (Noah) and Gabriel Guevara and (Nick) in a scene from “Culpa Nuestra.” Prime Video

Prime Video dropped the official trailer for Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault), giving fans their first look at the highly anticipated finale of the record-breaking Spanish ​young adult romance trilogy. The video teases the emotional reunion between Noah and Nick after their devastating breakup, questioning whether the couple can survive their final race together after their fast-burning love affair reached a breaking point and screeched to a sudden halt.

Nicole Wallace (Skam España, Parot) and Gabriel Guevara (Mañana es Hoy, Hit) return as the star-crossed lovers Noah and Nick in the trilogy’s final chapter. The first look reveals ​they both have moved on with new partners who aren’t willing to lose them easily. Yet their attraction remains undeniable, creating tension that threatens to upend their carefully constructed new lives. Despite Noah suggesting in the video that their love story has reached its end, the fervor of their emotions suggests otherwise.

The trailer, which surpassed 200,000 views within hours on Prime Video’s main YouTube channel, showcases the intense chemistry that made the franchise a global phenomenon, while hinting at the emotional stakes that will define the end of the saga created by Argentinian author Mercedes Ron. Fans can expect the passionate storytelling that made the previous films a hit, with the added complexity of new relationships standing in the way of their ​g​etting back together.

In Culpa Nuestra, which will premiere October 16, the estranged couple tries to navigate their feelings at ​ the wedding​ of their friends Jenna (Eva Ruiz) and Lion (Víctor Varona). Nick’s inability to forgive Noah creates what appears to be an impenetrable​ barrier between them​, with ​each focused on forging their own professional ​paths. Nick as the future heir to his grandfather’s business empire, ​while Noah as she builds her career from the ground up.

Both characters are determined to resist rekindling their relationship, but fate has other plans. When their paths inevitably cross again, the central question becomes whether these two lovers can overcome their resentment and past wounds, and whether their ​l​ove can triumph against all odds. For fans who have followed Noah and Nick’s tumultuous journey from the beginning, this final chapter may deliver the emotional payoff they’ve been waiting for.

The returning ensemble cast includes Marta Hazas (Días Mejores, Pequeñas Coincidencias), Iván Sánchez (Bosé, Hospital Central), Victor Varona (Cielo Grande, Dani Who?), Eva Ruiz, Goya Toledo (Amores Perros, Veneno), Gabriela Andrada (Los Protegidos ADN, Los Herederos de la Tierra), Álex Béjar (Élite, Al Fondo Hay Sitio), Javier Morgade (Desaparecidos, Delfines de Plata), and Felipe Londoño (Entrevías, Perfil Falso). New to the cast is Fran Morcillo (La Casa de Papel), who joins as Simon.

Director Domingo González, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Sofía Cuenca, brings his vision to the final chapter. The film is produced by Pokeepsie Films (Banijay Iberia), the Spanish production company behind acclaimed projects like 30 Monedas and El Bar, with Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang serving as producers.

The Culpables trilogy has proven that Spanish-language content can achieve massive international success. The YA romance franchise began with Culpa Mía and continued with Culpa Tuya, which became the most-watched international original film on Prime Video at launch. The trilogy’s popularity even spawned an English-language adaptation, My Fault: London, also available on Prime Video.

The success of Ron’s original ​Wattpad novels translated seamlessly to screen, ​a​ttracting a devoted fanbase that has eagerly awaited each installment. The trilogy has demonstrated the power of young adult romance stories to transcend cultural and language barriers.

Culpa Nuestra will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories starting October 16.