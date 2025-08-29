First Public Company Bets Its Treasury on Litecoin With $72M Plan

Once focused on Bitcoin mining, Luxxfolio officially wrapped up its transition in July, shifting entirely to a Litecoin-based strategy. The company has filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus with Canadian regulators, which would allow it to issue up to CAD $100 million in securities over the next two years.

CEO Tomek Antoniak said the move ensures the company can react quickly to opportunities tied to Litecoin’s growing ecosystem. “This filing positions Luxxfolio to act strategically as we drive global adoption of Litecoin as hard currency,” he explained.

The firm already boosted its reserves earlier this year, adding 20,084 LTC after a $2.5 million private placement. That expansion pushed per-share reserves to 75,539 litoshis, up sharply from 30,020 at the end of Q1 2025 — a 151% increase in Litecoin-per-share yield.

Treasuries Go Beyond Bitcoin

Luxxfolio’s pivot comes amid a wider wave of corporate treasury strategies in crypto. Michael Saylor’s Strategy has become the benchmark, now holding over 3% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply. Meanwhile, Bitmine is racing to accumulate nearly 5% of Ethereum’s supply, and a new $1 billion BNB treasury effort has also entered the mix.

Trump’s Thumzup Media has signaled it will also include Litecoin alongside other digital assets in its treasury program, highlighting how corporate adoption is spreading beyond Bitcoin.

Financial Pressures Still Linger

Despite its bold shift, Luxxfolio faces challenges, including ongoing losses and low liquidity in its stock. Executives see the Litecoin treasury as both a diversification play and a way to strengthen shareholder value. By embracing Litecoin while rivals concentrate on Bitcoin and Ethereum, Luxxfolio hopes to carve out a unique position in the evolving treasury trend.

