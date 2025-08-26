First-Round Losers To Take Home $110,000

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 03:41
U
U$0.01224-26.48%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9912-6.61%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.45+9.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.096-4.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018668-8.87%
Overtake
TAKE$0.05136+123.30%

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – AUGUST 24: Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts against Benjamin Bonzi of France during their Men’s Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 24, 2025, in Queens, New York City, USA (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Anadolu via Getty Images

Players who lose their first-round singles draw match at the 2025 U.S. Open will take home a big cash prize, earning $110,000 for their participation.

The final Grand Slam of the year, which is played on hard courts, kicked off in New York on Sunday, as the first round of men’s and women’s singles matches took place.

Sixty-four men and 64 women will lose in the opening round, and one such player is the men’s 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev, who lost 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5/7) to France’s Benjamin Bonzi.

Russian 13th seed Medvedev and the other first-round losers at this year’s U.S. Open will take home $110,000 – nearly triple the $39,500 awarded to first-round losers in 2015 and more than seven times the $15,000 from 2005, according to Sportico.

Forbes10 Must-See Round 1 Matches At The 2025 U.S. OpenBy Adam Zagoria

The other Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, also awarded at least $80,000 each for first-round losses this year.

For winning a second-round singles match at the U.S. Open, players will take home $154,000, while a third-round win will fetch them $237,000. A fourth-round win will earn players $400,000 while the ultimate prize for lifting the title is $5 million.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Open announced that $90 million in prize money will be on offer, the largest purse in tennis history, up 20% from 2024.

Aryna Sabalenka is the defending women’s champion at the U.S. Open this year, while Jannik Sinner is the defending men’s champion.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/manasipathak-1/2025/08/25/us-open-2025-first-round-losers-to-take-home-110000/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

The non-fungible token market has seen a rebound in 2025, marked by a significant increase in market capitalization and trading sales volumes, driven by strong [...]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-10.16%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.10028+11.16%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/08/25 19:46
Partager
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001646-4.74%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2306-9.31%
MAY
MAY$0.04534-4.88%
Partager
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Partager
U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

TLDR Banks Warn Stablecoin Rules May Trigger $6.6T Deposit Outflow Crypto Yields Stir Panic as U.S. Banks Fight Stablecoin Edge GENIUS Act Sparks Clash Over Fair Play in Deposit Markets Stablecoin Loophole Could Drain Trillions, Say U.S. Banks Banking Giants Push Back on Crypto’s Rising Yield Advantage U.S. banks have issued a warning over proposed [...] The post U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.01224-26.48%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0434-6.04%
Edge
EDGE$0.51598-6.34%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/26 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

Charles Hoskinson Unveils Plans to Bring Cardano and XRP Closer

Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Yields Could Drain Bank Deposits