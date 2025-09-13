First Spot XRP ETF Faces Delay, Rex-Osprey’s Launch Pushed to September 18

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/13 02:10
Union
U$0.00939-0.31%
XRP
XRP$3.1327+3.98%
Everscale
EVER$0.01286+0.23%
FUND
FUND$0.0238-0.79%
REVOX
REX$0.053964-2.09%
XRP ETF

The post First Spot XRP ETF Faces Delay, Rex-Osprey’s Launch Pushed to September 18 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

XRP is set to welcome its first-ever spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States. The product, managed by Rex Shares and Osprey Funds, is called the Rex-Osprey Spot XRP ETF. According to experts, trading will officially begin on September 18, 2025, after a short delay from the original September 12 launch date. 

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave the green light after finishing its 75-day review with no objections. The fund operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the same law that governs most traditional ETFs and mutual funds.

Unlike futures-based products, this ETF will hold XRP directly, giving investors simple, regulated access through their brokerage accounts. That means no crypto wallets, no exchanges, and fewer technical hurdles for everyday buyers and large institutions alike.

Cayman Subsidiary Structure

To stay in line with U.S. tax and regulatory rules, the ETF gains exposure through a wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary called the REX-Osprey XRP (Cayman) Portfolio S.P.. By law, no more than 25% of total assets can be invested in this subsidiary. This structure is commonly used by other crypto-related funds.

Part of a Larger ETF Lineup

The XRP ETF is one of several crypto products rolling out from Rex-Osprey. Other funds linked to Bitcoin ($BTC), Dogecoin ($DOGE), Bonk ($BONK), and Trump Token ($TRUMP) are also scheduled to start trading next week.

Why It Matters for XRP

For XRP holders and the wider market, this is the kind of breakthrough that’s been years in the making. The ETF gives institutions a straightforward way to buy into XRP, and it offers retail investors a regulated product without the friction of crypto exchanges. Analysts say this could bring steady inflows, more liquidity, and stronger market stability.

The arrival of a spot XRP ETF is a turning point. Whether it drives the price higher or simply expands the asset’s reach, the launch ensures XRP now has a place in the same investment toolkit that already includes spot Bitcoin ETFs. The official launch now lands on September 18, 2025, opening the door for both retail and institutional investors. For XRP backers, it’s the kind of catalyst they’ve been waiting on for years.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
Bubblemaps
BMT$0.06833+2.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01491+5.81%
TONCOIN
TON$3.217+1.25%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:08
Partager
US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

PANews reported on June 22 that according to a report by CCTV quoted by Jinshi, US Secretary of State Rubio called for direct negotiations between the United States and Iran
READY
READY$0.01238+35.79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0908-5.51%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0415-36.15%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:14
Partager
BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

The post BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The big question on many minds right now is which crypto will boom in 2025. As the market moves into a new cycle, billions are pouring into coins that balance stability with growth potential. Traders are searching for clear use cases, reliable adoption, and opportunities that can scale fast. Some coins already have deep trust, while others are just entering the spotlight with impressive results. Ethereum, Chainlink, and Litecoin remain at the core of the digital space, proving their staying power with technical strength and global adoption. At the same time, BlockDAG (BDAG) is rising quickly with numbers rarely seen before listing. Together, these four coins shape the discussion on which crypto will boom in 2025. BlockDAG (BDAG): Nears $405M in Batch 30 BlockDAG is changing expectations for early coin sales. It has already raised nearly $405M, putting it far ahead of most projects at a similar stage. More than 26.2 billion coins are sold, and the community keeps growing with 3 million X1 app users. The sale of 19,800 mining rigs adds proof of adoption on the ground. These numbers explain why many link BlockDAG (BDAG) to the question of which crypto will boom in 2025. In Batch 30, the BDAG price is $0.03, but for a short time, it is still available at $0.0013. That creates an immediate 2900% ROI window. Long-term projections push the coin far higher, showing its chance to become one of the strongest names in the sector. What makes BlockDAG stand apart is its hybrid DAG plus Proof-of-Work design. This setup balances speed, security, and growth potential. It shows more than hype, since usage and adoption are already proven. Unlike many coins that only talk about plans, BlockDAG has numbers to back its claim. Large-scale buys confirm interest, and momentum is building before its…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.1+0.88%
Boom
BOOM$0.0103-14.18%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005268+1.21%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution

Ethereum’s future vs. Layer 2s: can dominance last?