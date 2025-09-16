First Spot XRP ETF Set to Launch: REX-Osprey’s $XRPR Coming This Week

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/16 13:30
“XRP ETF Poised to Outshine Ethereum ETF”, Says Canary Capital CEO

XRP is about to make history in U.S. financial markets. The REX-Osprey XRP ETF (ticker: $XRPR) is scheduled to launch this week, making it the first U.S. spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) to give investors direct exposure to XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

The new fund, created by REX-Osprey, the same team behind the $SSK fund, is designed to track the performance of XRP before fees and expenses. 

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF seeks results that correspond to XRP’s performance. Unlike futures-based products, the fund will hold XRP directly, either through spot purchases or a Cayman Islands subsidiary that mirrors the fund’s structure.

Under normal conditions, at least 80% of assets will be allocated to XRP or XRP-related instruments. The fund may also use derivatives, such as futures or swaps, for exposure.

Fees and Costs

Investors will pay an annual management fee, expected to be under 1%, in line with other crypto ETFs. REX Advisers, LLC, the fund’s adviser, will cover most operating expenses, except advisory fees, brokerage costs, and extraordinary expenses.

For comparison, BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF charges 0.25%, while most other crypto ETFs fall between 0.50% and 1.00%. The cost of $XRPR will likely settle within this range.

Structure and Strategy

The ETF will invest in XRP directly but may also use a Cayman Islands subsidiary (the REX-Osprey XRP Portfolio S.P.) to comply with U.S. tax regulations. This structure allows the fund to maximize exposure to XRP while remaining a regulated investment company under U.S. law.

To manage liquidity, a portion of assets may also be kept in U.S. Treasuries, cash, and money market instruments.

Risks

Like all crypto-linked products, $XRPR carries volatility risks. XRP is known for sharp price swings, regulatory debates, and a limited derivatives market. The ETF will also be classified as non-diversified, meaning its performance is closely tied to XRP alone, without broader asset diversification.

If successful, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF could draw billions in inflows. For XRP, which has long fought for regulatory clarity, this ETF represents validation in traditional financial markets. It also gives institutions and retail investors a new path to exposure, without the challenges of wallets, custody, or direct token management.

