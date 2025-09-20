First Steps’ Is New On Streaming This Week

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” partial poster featuring Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn. Disney/Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps — starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — arrives on digital streaming this week.

Directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision), Fantastic Four: First Steps opened in theaters on July 25. The official summary for The Fantastic Four: First Steps reads, “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ introduces Marvel’s First Family — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

ForbesWhen Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?

“Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

Also in the cast of the Disney Marvel Cinematic Universe movie are Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Sarah Niles as F4 Chief of Staff Lynne Nichols and the voice of Matthew Wood as The Fantastic Four’s robot H.E.R.B.I.E.

ForbesGuillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ To Play In Some IMAX Theaters

Disney and Marvel recently announced that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 23. The film will be available for purchase on PVOD for $29.99 on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube.

Since rental prices on PVOD are typically $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect to rent The Fantastic Four: First Steps for 48 hours for $24.99.

Matt Shakman Was Thrilled To Give The Fantastic Four: First Steps Its 1960s-Like Setting

Unlike the previous two film iterations of Marvel’s Fantastic Four in 2005 (with a sequel in 2007) and 2015, the new version of Marvel’s First Family of Superheroes takes place not on Earth-616, but in a parallel universe on Earth-828.

As such, the Marvel multiversal setting of The Fantastic Four: First Steps gave director Matt Shakman an opportunity to create a world that had a 1960s vibe.

Forbes‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Gets Netflix Premiere Date

“We knew that we’d be on another Earth, so we had a chance to reinvent what the ’60s looked like,” Shakman told Entertainment Weekly in an April interview. “I was really interested in imagining the Fantastic Four being astronauts. Instead of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin going to the moon, what if it was Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben who were really the first to go into outer space, the first to push those boundaries?”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives on PVOD on Tuesday.

ForbesWhen Is ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Coming To Streaming?