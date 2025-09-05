First U.S.-Based Dogecoin ETF Could Launch As Early As Next Week, Analyst Reveals ⋆ ZyCrypto

Speculation around a possible Dogecoin (DOGE) exchange-traded fund (ETF) has gained traction, with market analysts giving these funds high odds of launching soon.

Just like it did earlier this summer with its Solana staking ETF, REX Shares and Osprey Funds might bring the first exchange-traded fund offering direct exposure to DOGE to US investors as soon as next week.

All Eyes On Rex’s Dogecoin ETF

According to Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, it may not be long before Americans see the first active memecoin-focused exchange-traded fund.

“Looks like Rex is going to launch a Doge ETF via the 40 Act a la $SSK next week based on below tweet combined w how they just filed an effective prospectus,” Balchunas wrote in a Thursday post on X, referencing investment manager REX Shares filing a prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF would trade under the ticker DOJE. REX noted in the prospectus filing that “DOGE is a relatively new innovation and is subject to unique and substantial risks. The market for DOGE is subject to rapid price swings, changes, and uncertainty.”

The prospectus also mentions ETFs tied to Ripple’s XRP, BONK, TRUMP, as well as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and Solana (SOL). “Doge looks like first one to go out, but the [prospectus] also includes on there are Trump, XRP, and Bonk so [possible] those too at some point, we’ll see,” the Bloomberg strategist added.

Dogecoin has rocketed over 121% over the last year, data from CoinGecko shows. However, the OG memecoin remains 50% down since reaching its 2024 peak of $0.467, and has slumped 70.4% from its $0.7316 all-time high set in May 2021.

REX Is Taking The ‘Regulatory End-Around’ Route

In the crypto ETF world, would-be issuers normally submit Form 19B-4 and S-1 registration statements with the SEC. The Investment Company Act of 1940, which is the same path REX Shares used to introduce its Solana staking exchange-traded fund, is a different approach altogether.

NovaDius Wealth president Nate Geraci previously called the legal workaround “a regulatory end-around.” Meanwhile, ETF Issuers pursuing the traditional route are still awaiting decisions from the U.S. SEC. Other issues like Grayscale, 21Shares, and Bitwise have also filed for spot ETFs with exposure to DOGE.

The filings came after Donald Trump’s second administration started earlier this year, with the new President appointing SEC commissioner Mark Uyeda as acting SEC Chair. The regulator has since dropped a slew of lawsuits and probes into crypto-focused companies and has been showing a rather pro-crypto stance.


