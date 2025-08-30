First UK Solana Treasury Launches, All Eyes Are on Snorter Token

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 19:38
As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will.

Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team.

While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement.

Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan.

Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers.

During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship.

Source: https://bitcoinist.com/first-uk-solana-treasury-sets-snorter-token-presale-on-fire/

Hyperliquid's "insider whale" closed its BTC short position in the early morning, making a profit of $1.97 million

Hyperliquid's "insider whale" closed its BTC short position in the early morning, making a profit of $1.97 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, Hyperliquid "insider whale" @qwatio's BTC short position was closed at 1 a.m. with a profit of
PANews2025/06/23 07:45
Solana Meme Coin Exodus Accelerates As Investors Chase the ‘Next Dogwifhat’ Play – Layer Brett

Solana Meme Coin Exodus Accelerates As Investors Chase the ‘Next Dogwifhat’ Play – Layer Brett

Solana meme coins like WIF may have peaked, and traders now eye Layer Brett (LBRETT) at $0.005, raising $1.9M+ with ETH L2 utility and 100x meme coin upside.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/30 19:40
Indian Court Sentences 14 to Life in Bitcoin Extortion Scheme

Indian Court Sentences 14 to Life in Bitcoin Extortion Scheme

An Indian court has recently sentenced 14 individuals involved in a significant Bitcoin extortion case, highlighting ongoing challenges in the country’s cryptocurrency regulation and enforcement efforts. The case underscores the complexities faced by authorities in tackling crypto-related crimes, especially those involving scams and extortion facilitated through digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Details of the [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/30 19:01
