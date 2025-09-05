First US Dogecoin ETF Could Debut Next Week—How Will It Impact Price?

The first US exchange-traded fund offering exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE) could debut as soon as next week, after the ETF Opportunities Trust filed a post-effective amendment that sets September 9, 2025 as the effective date for a suite of single-coin funds that includes the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (ticker: DOJE). The filing—Post-Effective Amendment No. 367—explicitly names the DOGE fund alongside proposed TRUMP, BTC, XRP and BONK funds, and states that the amendment “designates September 9, 2025 as the new effective date” for those products.

Dogecoin ETF Set To Launch

Market expectations were turbocharged by a teaser from the issuer itself. On Wednesday, REX Shares wrote: “The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF, $DOJE, is coming soon! DOJE will be the first ETF to deliver investors exposure to the performance of the iconic memecoin, Dogecoin.” Soon after, Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas added fuel, noting: “Looks like Rex is going to launch a Doge ETF via the 40 Act a la $SSK next week based on the tweet below combined w how they just filed an effective prospectus. Doge looks like the first one to go out.”

What makes DOJE viable on a near-term timeline is structure. Instead of the “commodity ETP” pathway (which typically requires a bespoke 19b-4 exchange rule change), DOJE sits inside a ’40-Act open-end ETF registration under the ETF Opportunities Trust—the same chassis REX-Osprey used to list its Solana fund (SSK) earlier this summer.

The January 21, 2025 prospectus for the trust includes a full DOGE fund section, stating the investment objective is to track the performance of Dogecoin and disclosing that the fund may use derivatives (including swaps) and a wholly owned Cayman subsidiary—the REX-Osprey DOGE (Cayman) Portfolio S.P.—to hold positions, subject to a 25% cap for the subsidiary to preserve RIC tax treatment.

REX-Osprey’s SSK is the immediate precedent. That fund listed in early July under a ’40-Act framework and quickly gathered assets and trading activity. MarketWatch reported the Cboe listing, ~$20 million first-day trading volume, and the fund’s positioning as the first US ETF with direct Solana exposure plus staking rewards. Notably, SSK crossed $100 million AUM within weeks.

The September 9 effectiveness designation is the key gating item before a listing venue can post a trading date; it supports the “next week” launch expectation flagged by Balchunas. Notably, the same filing block references additional single-coin funds—TRUMP, XRP, BONK, BTC—indicating a broader shelf beyond DOGE.

How The Dogecoin ETF Could Affect Price

ETFs can influence spot markets through primary-market creations and redemptions when net inflows require the sponsor (or authorized participants) to source the underlying exposure. While attribution is never clean in crypto, Solana’s spot price rose roughly 34% from around $152 on July 3, 2025 (the day after SSK’s launch window) to roughly $204 today, with SSK racing to $100 million+ AUM in its early weeks.

That precedent is directionally relevant for DOGE if DOJE lists and attracts sustained creations. In such a scenario, the fund complex and its authorized participants would need to acquire DOGE coins or DOGE-linked exposures—through spot purchases, swaps, or other instruments—to meet primary-market demand, potentially tightening available float at the margin.

Liquidity in SOL is significantly deeper, with more than three times the market capitalization and trading volume of DOGE, while DOGE remains more retail-driven, so the magnitude of any ETF-related impulse could in fact be more pronounced. Still, the mechanism is similar: net inflows beget net buys of the reference asset, and the secondary market visibility can broaden the investor base beyond native crypto venues.

At press time, DOGE traded at $0.216.