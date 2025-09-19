First US Multi-Asset Crypto ETF Begins Trading With Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano

MetaMask MASK token komt sneller dan verwacht, zegt Lubin

Ethereum-oprichter en ConsenSys-CEO Joseph Lubin bevestigde in een interview dat er een eigen token voor MetaMask in de maak is. Het gaat om de MASK-token, die "eerder kan komen dan veel mensen nu verwachten." Volgens Lubin hangt de lancering nauw samen met de verdere decentralisatie van onderdelen van het MetaMask-platform. Wat zegt Joseph Lubin? Lubin gaf geen exacte datum, maar benadrukte dat het token "significant verbonden is aan de decentralisatie" van MetaMask. Daarmee krijgt de langlopende speculatie rond een mogelijke airdrop of tokenuitgifte opnieuw brandstof. MetaMask-co-founder Dan Finlay zei eerder dat een eventuele lancering altijd direct in de wallet zelf gecommuniceerd wordt, om nepnieuws en scams te vermijden. De timing is opvallend: de cryptomarkt kent op dit moment een relatief soepel regelgevend klimaat. Dat kan de uitgifte van een utility- of governance-token vergemakkelijken. @MetaMask token is confirmed @ethereumJoseph confirm this in recent interview $MASK Is coming sooner than expected In previous post he also mentioned "MetaMask and Linea are cooking somETHing" Airdrop to $LINEA holders R u ready for $MASK ? Like RT https://t.co/Xd1kLPseNL pic.twitter.com/5CbVudCBB3 — CryptoTelugu (@CryptoTeluguO) September 19, 2025 Decentralisatie en gebruikstoepassing MetaMask is uitgegroeid tot de populairste self-custodial wallet, met meer dan 30 miljoen maandelijkse actieve gebruikers. Het fungeert als toegangspoort tot Ethereum en andere EVM-netwerken, en wordt breed gebruikt voor DeFi-apps, NFT's en tokenhandel. Een eigen token kan verschillende functies krijgen: Governance over wallet-features of integraties Beloningen voor actieve gebruikers of swap-participanten Ondersteuning van de bredere infrastructuur, waaronder de layer-2 Linea (eveneens van ConsenSys) Community-leden speculeren al langer dat een airdrop voor trouwe gebruikers waarschijnlijk is. Bekende airdrop-trackers, zoals Crypto Telugu, stellen dat MASK "binnenkort" kan landen en mogelijk gekoppeld wordt aan Linea-activiteit. Nieuwe producten: mUSD en betaalkaart De mogelijke tokenlancering komt niet op zichzelf. MetaMask breidde dit jaar zijn ecosysteem fors uit: mUSD stablecoin, volledig gedekt door dollars en Treasuries, geïntegreerd in de wallet. MetaMask Card, ontwikkeld met Mastercard en Baanx, waarmee crypto direct aan de kassa besteed kan worden. Een dedicated Linea-pagina in de wallet, waar dApps, NFT's en tokens op dit layer-2 netwerk zichtbaar zijn. Deze stappen laten zien dat ConsenSys MetaMask verder wil positioneren als financieel platform, niet enkel als wallet. Een token past in die strategie, zeker als het governance en community-betrokkenheid vergroot. Wat betekent dit voor gebruikers? Concreet hoeven gebruikers nu niets te doen. Lubin heeft geen distributiedetails of criteria gedeeld. Mocht er een airdrop komen, dan wordt dit volgens de MetaMask-founders "altijd binnen de app" aangekondigd. De komst van een MASK-token kan wel grote impact hebben op de markt. Door de enorme gebruikersbasis zou een uitgifte in de buurt kunnen komen van de grootste airdrops tot nu toe. Voor ConsenSys kan het bovendien een manier zijn om de macht verder te decentraliseren en de community nauwer te betrekken bij de ontwikkeling van MetaMask.