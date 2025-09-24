Fitness equipment retailer Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL) pivots to crypto with $100M Solana treasury, rebranding to "Solana Australia Corporation".Fitness equipment retailer Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL) pivots to crypto with $100M Solana treasury, rebranding to "Solana Australia Corporation".

Fitell Unveils $100M Solana Treasury, Plans Rebrand

Par : Blockhead
2025/09/24 14:15

Fitell Unveils $100M Solana Treasury, Plans Rebrand

In a bold move signaling a significant strategic shift, fitness equipment retailer Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL) announced the launch of a Solana (SOL) based digital asset treasury. The company has secured a financing facility of up to $100 million to fuel its new venture, with an initial $10 million to be immediately deployed for the purchase of SOL. This move marks the first Solana-based digital asset treasury in Australia and will be followed by a planned rebranding of the company to “Solana Australia Corporation.”

Fitell is the latest addition to the burgeoning digital asset treasury movement, where publicly traded companies are increasingly allocating significant portions of their balance sheets to cryptocurrencies. These companies, often referred to as Digital Asset Treasury Companies (DATCOs), aim to provide investors with exposure to digital assets through traditional equity markets. While MicroStrategy has been a pioneer in this space with its massive Bitcoin holdings, a new wave of companies is now diversifying into other digital assets like Ethereum and Solana.

According to an announcement, Fitell's ambition is to become the largest publicly listed holder of SOL in Australia. The company plans to actively manage its SOL holdings to generate yield through a variety of on-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) and derivatives strategies. These strategies will include structured products, options, and providing liquidity on-chain. The returns generated will be reinvested to further accumulate SOL.

To guide its new digital asset strategy, Fitell has appointed David Swaney and Cailen Sullivan as advisors.

"We believe that digital asset treasuries are laying the blueprint for digital asset ETFs,” said Swaney. “The ability to generate yield on assets beyond staking will be the defining differentiator, and we intend to lead this effort.”

Sullivan, an early employee at Coinbase and co-founder of a Solana-based decentralized exchange, added, "Our strategy focuses not only on Solana itself but the broader ecosystem of applications being built on top. By deploying more assets on-chain, we aim to generate outsized returns."

In addition to the rebranding, Fitell is also pursuing a dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) to broaden its investor base in the region. The company's initial SOL assets will be held in custody with BitGo Trust Company, Inc. in the U.S. and staked through institutional-grade infrastructure to ensure security.

The announcement comes amidst a flurry of recent developments in the digital asset treasury space. The growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies has led to an increase in companies exploring and adopting digital assets as part of their treasury management. This trend is not limited to tech-focused companies, with firms from various sectors recognizing the potential of this new asset class. The move by Fitell highlights the increasing institutional interest in Solana and the broader DeFi ecosystem as a viable alternative for generating returns.

"The launch of our Solana digital asset treasury positions Fitell at the forefront of Solana adoption in the regions of Australia and Asia Pacific," stated Sam Lu, CEO of Fitell Corporation. "Our ambition to become the region's largest publicly listed Solana holder underscores our conviction in the network's long-term potential."

Fitell Corporation will continue to operate its online fitness equipment business.

