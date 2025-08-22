Five Taylor Swift Albums Return To The Charts In One Massive Surge

2025/08/22
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Munich, Germany

Five albums by Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department, Reputation, Lover, 1989 and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) — return to at least one chart apiece in the U.K. MUNICH, GERMANY – JULY 27: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Olympiastadion on July 27, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

As the world readies itself for Taylor Swift’s upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, interest in her previous full-lengths has grown considerably. Swift always fills multiple spaces on albums charts in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, but this frame stands out from so many others, as multiple projects return to different rankings.

Fans across the U.K. have been streaming and buying Swift’s albums in large numbers for nearly two decades, but even her catalog rarely enjoys a comeback like the one that’s happening right now.

The Tortured Poets Department Reappears on Two Charts

Nine different albums by Swift appear on at least one chart in the U.K., and most live on several tallies. Of those nine, five titles return to at least one roster, and her most recent full-length manages to bounce back onto a handful of rankings at the same time.

The Tortured Poets Department is a bestseller once more in the U.K., as it blasts back onto both the Official Album Sales and Official Physical Albums charts. The Grammy-nominated blockbuster reenters those purchase-only tallies at Nos. 74 and 76, respectively. The set simultaneously rockets back into the top 40 on both the Official Albums and Official Albums Streaming charts as well.

Reputation and Lover Become Bestsellers Again

Of Swift’s more recent original albums, several reappear on the Official Album Downloads chart. Reputation is back at No. 68, while Lover soars to No. 82 after not finding space on the list just days ago. Both of those titles can also be found on multiple other rankings, and in every instance they climb. Reputation appears on three additional tallies, while Lover lives on two.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is Once Again a Streaming Win

1989 (Taylor’s Version), the re-recorded take on her pop masterpiece, is once again a streaming winner, as it appears out of thin air at No. 95 on the Official Albums Streaming chart. It is one of seven different releases by Swift that take up space on the 100-spot ranking of the most-streamed efforts in the country. At the moment, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) only appears on this one list.

1989 Finds its Way to the Main Albums Chart

As 1989 (Taylor’s Version) becomes a streaming success once more, the original 1989 returns to the Official Albums chart. The Grammy winner for Album of the Year is back at No. 88, joining The Tortured Poets Department, Folklore, Reputation, Lover, and Midnights on the U.K.’s list of the most popular full-lengths and EPs. 1989 gains 17 spaces on the Official Albums Streaming tally, beating its reworked edition.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/21/five-taylor-swift-albums-return-to-the-charts-in-one-massive-surge/

