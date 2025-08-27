Flamengo Makes History With Huge Win Against Vitória

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 25: Pedro of Flamengo celebrates after scoring the team’s seventh goal during the Brasileirao 2025 match between Flamengo and Vitoria at Maracana Stadium on August 25, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Getty Images

Flamengo Makes History With 8-0 Win

Flamengo moved four points clear at the top of the Brazilian Série A with an unbelievable 8-0 victory over Vitória.

Flamengo sent a message to the rest of the Brazilian title contenders, and to the teams that are still competing in the Copa Libertadores this season with this emphatic victory. They team played some spectacular football.

Flamengo looks as potent as ever in front of goal, and the side is playing with an unmatched desire for silverware. The Rio de Janeiro club hasn’t won the league or Copa Libertadores for two and a half years and its huge fanbase expects a return to glory.

No team has won a Brazilian first division match by eight goals since the 1980s. The stunning result shows just how strong Flamengo is at the moment, bolstered by some big signings like Samuel Lino, who scored two of the eight Flamengo goals.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 25: Samuel Lino of Flamengo celebrates after scoring the team’s fifth goal during the Brasileirao 2025 match between Flamengo and Vitoria at Maracana Stadium on August 25, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Getty Images

Pedro Shines For Flamengo

Brazilian forward Pedro scored a hat-trick of goals for Flamengo in this game. The attacker is in sublime form. He has registered six goals and one assist in the last three games. Pedro missed a lot of football last year because of an injury but he has returned to his best in the black and red stripes of Flamengo. He is a huge fan favourite at the Maracanã Stadium.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 25: Pedro Guilherme of Flamengo celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the match between Flamengo and Vitoria as part of Brasileirao 2025 at Maracana Stadium on August 25, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ruano Carneiro/Getty Images) Getty Images

Pedro finished all three of his goals inside the box but he did so with such style and grace. He tormented the Vitória backline with his twists and turns. Pedro’s third and final goal saw him completely bamboozle the defender with a ‘flip-flap’ move that Ronaldinho would have been proud of. The crowd gasped before Pedro clipped the ball over the onrushing keeper and into the net.

Flamengo Leads The Title Race

This victory sees Flamengo restore a four-point lead at the top of the table over title rivals Palmeiras. Palmeiras, who has won two of the last three league titles, played earlier on Monday evening and recorded a 3-0 victory over Sport. Palmeiras have played one game less than Flamengo, so if they win that game in hand just one point will separate the two clubs on the leaderboard. Both teams are fighting for the top prize after a long season that has included the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 25: Vitor Roque of Palmeiras reacts during a Brasileirao 2025 match at Allianz Parque on August 25, 2025 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images) Getty Images

Cruzeiro is still lurking in third place. The Foxes won 2-1 at home against Internacional earlier this weekend. Striker Kaio Jorge, who has also just been called up to Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad, scored his 15th league goal in the fixture.

In the next round of matches Flamengo and Cruzeiro both play at home. Palmeiras, on the other hand, travels across town to take on Corinthians in the ‘Derby Paulista.’ All three contenders may have been victorious this weekend, but the next shock result is never far away in the Série A.