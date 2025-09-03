FLAMGP Launches Fleet Miner Cloud Mining: One-Tap BTC/XRP Participation, Powered by the USD1 Multichain Ecosystem

2025/09/03 19:06
USD1 — Latest Updates (as of today)
On Aug 22, the team announced USD1 is now available on Coinbase, adding another compliant on-ramp and distribution channel. This week, USD1 went live on Solana with a confirmed $100M pre-mint to support DeFi integrations such as Raydium, advancing its multichain strategy. Meanwhile, as the ecosystem token WLFI began trading and listed on multiple exchanges, the market is closely watching USD1’s liquidity coverage and the cadence of reserve/information disclosures.
Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP) stated it will continue to track developments in stablecoins and multichain infrastructure. In line with this, the Fleet Miner cloud-mining platform will optimize contract pacing, risk prompts, and mobile UX, aiming to provide a low-barrier, daily-settlement participation path within a compliant and transparent framework.

 

What is “Fleet Miner”?

Fleet Miner is a mobile cloud-mining platform from FLAMGP that abstracts away miner procurement, data-center operations, and energy management into a one-tap hashrate subscription on your phone. With a smooth mobile experience, AI-driven efficiency scheduling, and clean-energy hashrate, Fleet Miner sets a new benchmark for service quality and risk control in cloud mining. You can activate cloud hashrate with assets you already hold (e.g., BTC/ETH/XRP/USDT/DOGE). Contracts are USD-denominated with daily settlement (per platform rules)—helping you move from “holding” to “operating” within a compliant, transparent framework.

 

How does it work?

Order hashrate: Choose a contract (term/rate/asset) on iOS/Android.

Fund & activate: Pay with supported assets; cloud deployment is instant—no local hardware.

Daily settlement: Earnings are credited every day with withdraw/reinvest options.

Visual dashboard: Track hashrate, output, and contract progress in one place.

 

How is it different from traditional mining?

Zero hardware: No miner purchases, cooling setups, or power-bill swings.

Mobile-first: Open → track → reinvest/withdraw, all on your phone.

Clean-energy base: Data centers use 100% renewables and AI to optimize PUE.

Compliance & security: Follows BSA/KYC/AML and OFAC screening; securities/derivatives activities align with SEC/CFTC frameworks (per latest disclosures); high-grade encryption, layered risk controls, 24/7 observability and runbooks.

 

Who is it for?

Individuals/institutions seeking low-barrier access to the hashrate economy

Users who want to convert holdings into more predictable cash flow

Those who prefer not to bear hardware ops and power-cost volatility

 

Four steps to start (no hardware)

Register: Open an account by email and complete basic KYC.

Choose: Match contract term/rate/asset to your needs.

Fund: Activate hashrate with BTC/ETH/XRP/USDT/DOGE, etc.

Start mining: Instant cloud deployment, zero local ops; daily settlement with flexible withdraw/reinvest.

 

Featured contract plans (examples)

(Please log in to the Fleet Miner platform for detailed contract information.)

 

Get Started

Website: https://fleetmining.com
Email: [email protected]

