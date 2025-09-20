The post Flare launches first XRP-backed stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first-ever stablecoin backed by XRP has been announced by Flare Network, created in collaboration with Enosys Loans, to be powered by Liquity V2. This is a huge milestone for the XRP ecosystem, further cementing its position in DeFi and driving utility beyond remittances. Under the new system, XRP holders can borrow stablecoins without selling their tokens. Its model operates under a Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) scheme, wherein users lock FXRP (wrapped XRP) or Flare’s native token wFLR as collateral. In return, they create a stablecoin class of cryptocurrency tied closely to the dollar. The model would allow investors to maintain long-term XRP exposure and enjoy liquidity for everyday purchases. In this way, they can use stablecoins to trade, lend, or make payments within DeFi. Flare’s Time Series Oracle (FTSO) feeds the price for collateral and stablecoins. This decentralized oracle provides transparency and stability, guaranteeing the smooth functioning of the market. The borrowing system is also accompanied by a stability pool, which keeps track of the stablecoin peg and covers liquidations. Users participating in the pool receive rewards from fees, liquidations, and interest payments. This incentive forms a self-regulating equilibrium between risk and rewards in the network. After launch, collateral is issued with FXRP and wFLR, which will soon change and support stXRP, adding to collateral flexibility. That means token holders can stake their XRP for yield, yet still use those staked assets as collateral for stablecoin loans. Users gain rewards and utility Enosys Loans goes beyond creating a stablecoin by introducing a broader incentive model within the Flare ecosystem. Borrowers and stability providers can earn reward Flare tokens (rFLR), which adds another layer of motivation for users to engage with and adopt the platform. Another distinctive feature is the ability for borrowers to set their own borrowing rate, but… The post Flare launches first XRP-backed stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first-ever stablecoin backed by XRP has been announced by Flare Network, created in collaboration with Enosys Loans, to be powered by Liquity V2. This is a huge milestone for the XRP ecosystem, further cementing its position in DeFi and driving utility beyond remittances. Under the new system, XRP holders can borrow stablecoins without selling their tokens. Its model operates under a Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) scheme, wherein users lock FXRP (wrapped XRP) or Flare’s native token wFLR as collateral. In return, they create a stablecoin class of cryptocurrency tied closely to the dollar. The model would allow investors to maintain long-term XRP exposure and enjoy liquidity for everyday purchases. In this way, they can use stablecoins to trade, lend, or make payments within DeFi. Flare’s Time Series Oracle (FTSO) feeds the price for collateral and stablecoins. This decentralized oracle provides transparency and stability, guaranteeing the smooth functioning of the market. The borrowing system is also accompanied by a stability pool, which keeps track of the stablecoin peg and covers liquidations. Users participating in the pool receive rewards from fees, liquidations, and interest payments. This incentive forms a self-regulating equilibrium between risk and rewards in the network. After launch, collateral is issued with FXRP and wFLR, which will soon change and support stXRP, adding to collateral flexibility. That means token holders can stake their XRP for yield, yet still use those staked assets as collateral for stablecoin loans. Users gain rewards and utility Enosys Loans goes beyond creating a stablecoin by introducing a broader incentive model within the Flare ecosystem. Borrowers and stability providers can earn reward Flare tokens (rFLR), which adds another layer of motivation for users to engage with and adopt the platform. Another distinctive feature is the ability for borrowers to set their own borrowing rate, but…

Flare launches first XRP-backed stablecoin

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 09:34
The first-ever stablecoin backed by XRP has been announced by Flare Network, created in collaboration with Enosys Loans, to be powered by Liquity V2. This is a huge milestone for the XRP ecosystem, further cementing its position in DeFi and driving utility beyond remittances.

Under the new system, XRP holders can borrow stablecoins without selling their tokens. Its model operates under a Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) scheme, wherein users lock FXRP (wrapped XRP) or Flare’s native token wFLR as collateral. In return, they create a stablecoin class of cryptocurrency tied closely to the dollar.

The model would allow investors to maintain long-term XRP exposure and enjoy liquidity for everyday purchases. In this way, they can use stablecoins to trade, lend, or make payments within DeFi.

Flare’s Time Series Oracle (FTSO) feeds the price for collateral and stablecoins. This decentralized oracle provides transparency and stability, guaranteeing the smooth functioning of the market.

The borrowing system is also accompanied by a stability pool, which keeps track of the stablecoin peg and covers liquidations. Users participating in the pool receive rewards from fees, liquidations, and interest payments. This incentive forms a self-regulating equilibrium between risk and rewards in the network.

After launch, collateral is issued with FXRP and wFLR, which will soon change and support stXRP, adding to collateral flexibility. That means token holders can stake their XRP for yield, yet still use those staked assets as collateral for stablecoin loans.

Users gain rewards and utility

Enosys Loans goes beyond creating a stablecoin by introducing a broader incentive model within the Flare ecosystem. Borrowers and stability providers can earn reward Flare tokens (rFLR), which adds another layer of motivation for users to engage with and adopt the platform.

Another distinctive feature is the ability for borrowers to set their own borrowing rate, but this flexibility comes with trade-offs. Loans taken at lower rates carry greater risk if the stablecoin loses its peg, since they are the first to be redeemed during correction events. This design balances individual choice with the need to maintain overall stability in the system.

Everything Blockchain, a U.S. company, has already used Flare’s XRP DeFi framework to handle its crypto treasury. This early adoption is a strong vote of confidence for the platform and its capabilities to support real-world use cases.

XRP-backed stablecoin unlocks new DeFi use cases

The launch comes at a time of significant growth for the XRP Ledger, with data from XRPScan showing that the number of active accounts has recently surpassed 7 million, a clear indication of rising adoption and expanding activity across the network.

XRP is primarily a payment token and bridge currency used in cross-border transactions. An XRP-denominated stablecoin provides new ways for holders to interact with the financial system, which is exactly what comes into sight when using the coin.

This move now makes XRP available to be used not only as a payments asset but also as collateral for DeFi markets that run seamlessly worldwide. And finally, it solidifies a bridge between XRPL and Flare ecosystems, expanding the flexibility of investment in XRP for investors, developers, and institutions.

The innovation also tackles one of the continual issues in crypto markets, selling tokens to obtain liquidity. Instead of selling, holders could borrow against their XRP, spend or invest stablecoins, and still profit from any rises in price in the underlying tokens.

Enosys Loans is a prototype of the first on-chain debt protocol, backed by XRP. Its structure is built on the stability of Liquity V2 with the decentralization from Flare, bringing about a secure, efficient, and incentivizing borrowing system.

If it finds adoption, XRP-backed stablecoins might play a part in expanding the use of digital assets in finance, trade, and Dapps. The achievement also paves the way to experimentation with Flare’s interoperability framework, bringing XRP into other ecosystems.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/first-xrp-stablecoin-launches-on-flare/

