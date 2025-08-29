Flare’s XRP Yield-Bearing Structure Adopted by Everything Blockchain Inc.

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/08/29 22:00
XRP
XRP$2.8389-5.14%

The digital asset treasury company, Everything Blockchain Inc., is set to become the second publicly-traded entity to adopt an XRP yield-bearing structure created by Flare. As a layer-1 network focused on decentralized finance (DeFi) interoperability, Flare has been focused on expanding institutional adoption for XRP.

A press release sent to CryptoPotato revealed that Everything Blockchain has entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to adopt Flare’s XRP DeFi (XRPFi) framework. This development comes after the Nasdaq-listed energy solutions provider VivoPower International committed $100 million in XRP to the Flare ecosystem.

Everything Blockchain Embraces Flare’s XRPFi

According to Flare, the XRPFi strategy will enable Everything Blockchain to deploy XRP in a compliant manner while earning yield. Flare already uses its smart contract infrastructure to unlock yield-generating opportunities for other traditionally non-yielding assets.

Flare’s institutional-grade XRPFi framework will propel the coin’s emergence as a standard for corporate treasury yield. This will help establish XRP as a productive treasury tool, with solid institutional participation.

From passive Holding to Yield-Bearing

Everything Blockchain will shift from holding XRP as a passive asset to a compliant, yield-bearing strategy. Such a development could affect how public companies approach blockchain participation.

Flare says it is ready to pioneer this shift through its trustless bridging system, FAssets, and decentralized restaking layer Firelight. The two protocols will allow Everything Blockchain to convert XRP to the Flare-native FXRP and allocate it to lending, staking, and liquidity protocols.

The post Flare’s XRP Yield-Bearing Structure Adopted by Everything Blockchain Inc. appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) has purchased another 6,744 ETH (US$16.51 million) through Galaxy Digital in the past
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0721+3.29%
Ethereum
ETH$4,310.91-4.53%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 10:34
Partager
PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

DeFi Development Corp. spent $23.6 million to increase its SOL holdings, bringing its total holdings to 595,988. The Synthetix community proposed to acquire the decentralized options platform Derive at a valuation of $27 million. A trader bought LAUNCHCOIN for $9,075 a month ago, which is currently worth $4.7 million.
LaunchCoinonBelieve
LAUNCHCOIN$0.066446+3.50%
Solana
SOL$203.64-4.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,323.83-3.94%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 17:30
Partager
Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0.005049-6.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).