Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/29 17:11
U
U$0.01055+13.44%
RealLink
REAL$0.05618-5.64%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20992-2.60%
XRP
XRP$2.8753-4.26%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07467-4.37%

As of today, with U.S. regulation and capital flows evolving in tandem—(the SEC has extended Cboe BZX’s review of the WisdomTree spot XRP fund to 2025-10-24; this month the SEC × Ripple case officially concluded, maintaining a $125 million penalty; the CFTC adopted the Nasdaq market surveillance platform to enhance cross-market, real-time alerts; the Treasury launched an RFC under the GENIUS Act to advance stablecoin implementation; and on Aug 25 U.S. spot BTC ETFs saw ~$219 million in net inflows)—Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP) announces the official launch of Fleet Miner, a mobile cloud-mining platform built on phone-first onboarding, daily settlement, and clean-energy hashrate, enabling users to participate in the hashrate economy anytime, anywhere within a compliant and transparent framework.

FLAMGP Mission

Make hashrate as accessible as electricity. Fleet Miner (under FLAMGP) is committed to mining that is accessible to everyone, sustainable long-term, compliant, and transparent. With a smooth mobile experience, AI-driven efficiency scheduling, and clean-energy hashrate, Fleet Miner sets a new benchmark for service quality and risk control in cloud mining.

Product Highlights

Multi-asset access: Supports BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, TRX, BNB for diversified allocation and risk dispersion.

Mobile-first: iOS/Android unified dashboard; activation → tracking → reinvest/withdrawal in minutes.

Daily settlement: USD-denominated contracts with daily settlement, helping dampen coin-price volatility impacts on cash flow (per platform rules).

Clean energy: Data centers powered by 100% renewables (solar/wind/hydro) with AI optimization of PUE and energy per hash.

24/7 full-stack assurance: Observability → alerts → runbook orchestration for stable uptime and uninterrupted settlements.

Compliance & Security

Compliance: Adheres to BSA-based KYC/AML and OFAC screening; completes FinCEN MSB registration and state MTL/NYDFS BitLicense as applicable; securities/derivatives activities aligned with SEC/CFTC frameworks. (Subject to the platform’s latest disclosures.)

Security: High-grade encryption and layered risk controls with real-time edge/cloud threat protection and tiered safeguards for critical assets.

Four Steps to Start (No Hardware Needed)

Register: Email account opening with basic KYC.

Choose: Match contract term/rate/asset to your needs.

Fund: Activate hashrate with BTC/ETH/XRP/USDT/DOGE, etc.

Start Mining: Instant cloud deployment with zero local ops; the system settles daily with flexible withdraw/reinvest options.

Featured Contract Plans (Examples)

Fleet Miner

(Please log in to the Fleet Miner platform to view detailed contract information.)

Looking Ahead

Fleet Miner is more than a technical upgrade—it redefines participation. By integrating BTC / ETH / XRP / DOGE (and more) in a single interface, users can diversify portfolios, hedge volatility, and build passive income. Guided by accessibility, compliance, and sustainability, Fleet Miner aims to provide a more stable and transparent cloud-hashrate infrastructure—so anyone, anytime, anywhere can mine.

Get Started

Website: https://fleetmining.com
 Email: [email protected]

From holding to operating: with Fleet Miner, unlock the full potential of mobile cloud mining in one tap.

The post Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Energy Plan for Bitcoin Mining – What Does This Mean for Its Crypto Ambitions?

IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Energy Plan for Bitcoin Mining – What Does This Mean for Its Crypto Ambitions?

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected Pakistan’s proposal to offer subsidised electricity tariffs for crypto mining operations. Per local reports, the government is still engaged with international institutions to refine the plan. “As of now, the IMF has not agreed,” said Secretary of Power Dr. Fakhray Alam Irfan, during a session with the Senate Standing Committee on Power. According to a report by Profit , the IMF has warned that the plan could add strain to the power sector. Dr Irfan told the committee that the agency is concerned about market distortions over Pakistan’s subsidised energy rates proposal. IMF Flags Several Concerns Against Pakistan’s Power Proposal for Bitcoin Mining Last month, the IMF questioned Pakistan’s power push for Bitcoin mining, raising concerns over legal issues and power strain. The international financial body laid out several concerns, including the legality of crypto mining in Pakistan and the additional strain on the already burdened power grid. ⛏️ The @IMFNews is pushing back on Pakistan’s plan to allocate 2,000 megawatts of electricity for Bitcoin mining and AI data centers. #IMF #Bitcoin https://t.co/X9YHqz9qTO — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 1, 2025 Further, the fund warned about resource distribution and knock-on effects on power tariffs. The IMF noted that Pakistan did not consult the fund ahead of the announcement. In May, Pakistan announced that it will allocate 2,000MW to power crypto mining and data centres, in a move to attract foreign investment. The initiative is driven by the Pakistan Crypto Council and supported by the Ministry of Finance. Pakistan in Talks With International Institutions Dr Irfan confirmed that the government is still in talks to redefine its power subsidiary plan after the IMF has rejected the proposal. The committee further discussed technological solutions aimed at combating electricity theft. They also discussed the government’s recent agreement with scheduled banks to reduce the circular debt stock. Senator Shibli Faraz criticised that banks were “forced at gunpoint” to offer the loans. The committee has directed the Power Division to submit comprehensive answers to various issues at the next meeting.
Threshold
T$0.01608-2.36%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0017582-1.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1228-1.28%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/07/03 13:42
Partager
UAE authorities clarify: Golden Visa eligibility does not include cryptocurrency investors

UAE authorities clarify: Golden Visa eligibility does not include cryptocurrency investors

PANews reported on July 7 that according to WAM, the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports (ICP), Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority
Internet Computer
ICP$4.922-2.76%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1495-3.80%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001801-3.11%
Partager
PANews2025/07/07 07:05
Partager
Trump's son Eric Trump will attend Metaplanet's special shareholders meeting on September 1

Trump's son Eric Trump will attend Metaplanet's special shareholders meeting on September 1

PANews reported on August 29th that Nikkei reported that Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, will attend Metaplanet's extraordinary shareholders' meeting on September 1st. Metaplanet is a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed company that invests in Bitcoin. Eric Trump serves as an advisor to Metaplanet. The extraordinary shareholders' meeting will be held in Tokyo. The agenda will include proposals to amend the company's articles of incorporation to raise new capital, among other matters.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.357-2.05%
Partager
PANews2025/08/29 17:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Energy Plan for Bitcoin Mining – What Does This Mean for Its Crypto Ambitions?

UAE authorities clarify: Golden Visa eligibility does not include cryptocurrency investors

Trump's son Eric Trump will attend Metaplanet's special shareholders meeting on September 1

MiCA Approval: Socios.com Secures Crucial European Regulatory Milestone

US Banks Laundered $312B, But Crypto Gets the Blame