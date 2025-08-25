Fleetwood Mac’s Album Jumps Nearly 1,000% In Sales

Thanks to a fiftieth anniversary reissue, Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 self-titled album returns to the Billboard charts after a 955% sales spike. Rock band Fleetwood Mac, circa 1975; they are (not in order) Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, John McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac’s self-titled album, the second released under that name in 1975, has long reigned as one of the band’s most popular collections, as it features several smash singles that still rank among the group’s most famous. While Fleetwood Mac almost always appears on the Billboard charts with at least one collection and usually a song or two, the self-titled effort is not often counted among its current successes.

That changes this week as Fleetwood Mac reappears on multiple rankings in America, becoming a bestseller again, decades after its initial release.

Fleetwood Mac Hits the Top 10

Fleetwood Mac is back inside the top 10 on one of the five rosters where it appears. Fleetwood Mac reenters the Vinyl Albums chart at No. 8.

The project also returns to the top 20 on both the Top Album Sales and Top Rock Albums lists, coming in at Nos. 16 and 20, respectively. Fleetwood Mac is once more a top 40 win on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, where it lands at No. 24.

Fleetwood Mac Reappears on the Billboard 200

Over on the Billboard 200, Fleetwood Mac is back inside the upper half of the 200-spot tally. The self-titled bestseller reappears at No. 90 after missing the chart entirely just days ago.

Sales of Fleetwood Mac Jump More Than 950%

A massive increase in pure purchases pushes Fleetwood Mac back onto all five Billboard charts. Luminate reports that in the past tracking week in America, the set sold 5,000 copies, compared to fewer than 500 the week prior. That’s an uptick of 955% from one frame to the next.

A Fiftieth Anniversary Reissue

The surge was fueled by a recent reissue from Rhino Records, which celebrated the album’s fiftieth anniversary with multiple formats that collectors and fans eagerly purchased. That roundup included new Blu-ray offerings and a special vinyl, which helped propel the set back onto the Vinyl Albums chart.

Fleetwood Mac Charts a New Top 10 Album

As Fleetwood Mac hits No. 8 on the Vinyl Albums chart, the band earns another top 10 on that tally. Throughout the years, Fleetwood Mac has scored half a dozen top 10 placements on the roster. Shockingly, only Rumours has made it to No. 1, and just for a single frame.

Fleetwood Mac Joins Rumours and Greatest Hits

As Fleetwood Mac reappears, it joins both Rumours and Greatest Hits on several rosters in America. All three titles appear on both the Billboard 200 and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts, while Rumours can also be found on four additional tallies — many of which the group’s self-titled effort also now inhabits.