Fleur Du Mal Brings Its Signature Lingerie To NYC’s Williamsburg

Fleur Du Mal’s Williamsburg store is its second in NYC and third in the US. Courtesy of Fleur Du Mal

Fleur du Mal, the New York-based lingerie and ready-to-wear brand, has opened its third store located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Founded in 2012 by Jennifer Zuccarini, the brand has earned a devoted following for its luxe lingerie, curated ready-to-wear, and celebrity-endorsed designs, with fans including Ana de Armas, Kylie Jenner, and Beyoncé. The Williamsburg boutique joins the original Nolita store and a West Hollywood location, marking the latest step in Fleur du Mal’s carefully planned retail expansion.

While Fleur du Mal began as a digitally native brand, Zuccarini always envisioned bringing the collection into physical spaces. Lingerie is a category where fit matters, and the brand has expanded into ready-to-wear, swimwear, hosiery, and even a pleasure section. Beyond merchandise, the stores act as cultural hubs that host panels, artists, and themed events like divorce or “freedom” parties.

Fleur Du Mal’s Williamsburg millwork was done by Jesse Nelson. Courtesy of Fleur Du Mal

“Expanding retail was always a part of our vision for Fleur du Mal. I love creating the physical representation of the brand experience. Lingerie is also a fit-specific category where people still want to try things on,” Zuccarini said.

The brand’s retail strategy has boosted both online and in-person engagement. Stores give customers the chance to experience products first-hand, which in turn drives brand awareness and lifts e-commerce sales. The combination of curated product lines and immersive in-store experiences has helped solidify Fleur du Mal’s identity as more than just a lingerie label.

Fleur Du Mal’s Williamsburg Store

The Williamsburg location represents both a continuation of Fleur du Mal’s aesthetic and a nod to the neighborhood’s creative energy. With demographics similar to Nolita and a strong online following in Brooklyn, the area felt like a natural choice. The boutique features design elements consistent with the brand, including sensuous curves, vibrant color, 70s-inspired furniture, and chrome accents, but also includes unique, store-specific touches. A vintage Italian bar from the 1970s serves as a centerpiece, setting the tone for a space meant to be both stylish and social.

Much of the store’s custom furniture and fixtures were designed and fabricated by Jessie Nelson, a Brooklyn-based millworker and designer, further rooting the boutique in local craftsmanship. Special product offerings, including one-off embroidered silk underwear and exclusive slip dresses, are only available in-store, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to making each retail experience distinctive.

The Williamsburg store features a vintage Italian bar from the 1970s, setting the tone for a space. Courtesy of Fleur Du Mal

“Fleur du Mal was born in the Nolita and Chinatown area; it’s our home and a part of our DNA. Williamsburg is a natural sister store to our first location in Nolita; the demographics and brand mix are very similar, and we have many online customers who live in Brooklyn,” Zuccarini explained.

Fleur Du Mal’s Expansion

Looking forward, Fleur du Mal has ambitious plans for growing its physical footprint. Over the next few years, the brand anticipates opening 10 stores, eventually scaling to 50 locations globally. Potential new U.S. sites include Miami, Dallas, and possibly another store in New York City, with online sales data guiding decisions on where demand is strongest. “We see a lift in online sales, increased brand awareness, but also many of our online customers coming to the store, excited to try things on,” Zuccarini said.

Special product offerings, including one-off embroidered silk underwear and exclusive slip dresses, are only available in-store. Courtesy of Fleur Du Mal

Fleur du Mal’s retail expansion comes amid a wave of NYC-based digitally native brands opening their first physical locations. Jones Road, Bobbi Brown’s latest brand, opened more stores in the past year, including one in Williamsburg. Ana Luisa, a jewelry brand, now has two stores in NYC’s SoHo and West Village. The viral perfume brand, Dossier, also recently opened its first store in Nolita. There are plenty more brands on this list, including many of Leap’s stores with brands that have made their physical retail debut in Nolita and on Elizabeth St. These openings reflect a broader trend of direct-to-consumer brands testing the in-person experience in neighborhoods with high foot traffic and strong brand alignment.

Fleur du Mal’s approach combines thoughtful neighborhood selection, immersive store design, and exclusive in-store offerings, creating spaces that resonate with both longtime fans and new customers. By establishing a tangible presence, the brand deepens customer relationships, showcases product craftsmanship, and cultivates the in-person experience that e-commerce alone cannot replicate.