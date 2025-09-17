Flipster Partners with WLFI to Advance Global Stablecoin Adoption Through USD1 Integration

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/17 17:28
WLFI
WLFI$0.2172-1.76%
USD1
USD1$0.9997-0.01%

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipster, a fast-growing crypto perpetuals trading platform, today announced a partnership with World Liberty Financial (WLFI) to bring USD1, a fully backed and regulated dollar stablecoin, into its high-performance trading environment. The partnership expands access to a trusted digital dollar across global markets.

Why Flipster is backing USD1

Stablecoins are the backbone of crypto trading, the essential lubricant of liquidity, collateral, and settlement across every market. Settlement volumes now surpass Visa and Mastercard combined, underscoring their central role in digital finance.

With USD1, traders gain a regulated and fully collateralized digital dollar. By integrating USD1 alongside other leading stablecoins, Flipster gives users greater choice and strengthens the foundation for stablecoin adoption worldwide.

WLFI's USD1 Loyalty Program: Rewards for Early Adoption

To accelerate adoption, WLFI has introduced the USD1 Loyalty Program, modeled after familiar loyalty systems like airline miles and hotel points. Exclusive to USD1 holders, the program rewards usage across selected partner platforms.

Traders can earn USD1 loyalty points on Flipster by:

  1. Trading USD1 pairs: Perpetual and spot trades executed in USD1 earn points (excluding simple stablecoin swaps from USD1 to USDT).
  2. Converting into USD1: USDT to USD1 conversions qualify for points.
  3. Holding USD1 balances: Balances accrue both USD1 points and yield in USDT.

This means traders can capture USD1 loyalty points while also earning yield on both idle balances and capital deployed in perpetuals, making Flipster a uniquely capital-optimized venue for running size in USD1 while positioning early in its ecosystem.

A stronger foundation for stablecoin adoption

By combining WLFI's regulated digital dollar with Flipster's zero-spread trading model, this partnership sets a new benchmark for stablecoin utility in active markets.

Move size with precision, earn yield across balances, and unlock USD1 rewards.

Get set for the full USD1 experience on Flipster.

About Flipster

Flipster is the zero-friction exchange for crypto traders who demand the ultimate perpetual trading experience. With zero spreads on major pairs and balances that earn while trading, it delivers precision and performance for those who move fast and trade faster. In 2024 alone, Flipster's trading volume grew 856% year-on-year, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing crypto perpetuals trading platforms. Learn more at flipster.io or follow X.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.48+5.27%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0769-10.68%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:55
Partager
‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

UK regulators propose caps on stablecoin ownership to protect financial stability. The crypto industry criticizes the plan as costly, unnecessary, and counterproductive, to say the least. The Bank of England‘s plan to impose strict limits on stablecoin ownership reportedly drew…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08633-2.71%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/17 18:05
Partager
$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

With a live testnet, open grant programs, and an ambitious goal of onboarding 1,000 dApps by 2026, BlockDAG is quietly laying the groundwork for developer-led expansion. #partnercontent
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003494+4.83%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000002587+2.41%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003427+10.26%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 01:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

The Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision at 02:00 on Thursday morning.

Cork Protocol attackers transferred 4,530 ETH to new addresses, involving more than 10 million US dollars