Floki Crypto News: Bulls Eye $0.000169 After Trendline Breakout

Par : Brave Newcoin
2025/09/13 01:30
The move, highlighted by analysts, suggests that bearish momentum is waning and buyers are regaining control.

With the token consolidating near a key psychological level around $0.0001, analysts believe the token could be on the verge of a sustained rally, setting the stage for higher targets in the medium term.

Breakout Pattern Sparks Optimism

The daily chart shows FLOKI breaking above a long-standing downtrend line near $0.0000090, signaling the end of weeks of bearish pressure. This breakout, though accompanied by only a modest uptick in trading volume, underscores a shift in sentiment as bulls regain strength. While larger volume confirmation would be ideal, the technical structure suggests that the crypto could now begin trending higher after prolonged consolidation.

Floki

Source: X

Key resistance levels are forming between $0.0000105 and $0.0000110, where the price previously encountered selling pressure. A clean break above this range could accelerate momentum, aligning with SilverBulletBTC’s analysis that the asset may be ready to “send hard” in the coming sessions.

Beyond that, medium-term analyst forecasts point toward a price range between $0.000145 and $0.000170, provided the coin maintains its position above the reclaimed trendline.

This setup reflects a potential shift from short-term volatility toward structural upside. Traders will be monitoring volume and resistance levels closely to determine if the breakout can solidify into a sustainable rally.

Market Data Shows Growing Interest

According to BraveNewCoin, the coin is currently priced at $0.0001005, up 3.00% in the last 24 hours. The token’s market capitalization stands at $969 million, with daily trading volume around $76.6 million. The available supply is approximately 9.66 trillion tokens, placing FLOKI at rank 126 by market cap among cryptocurrencies.

Floki

Source: BraveNewCoin

Market analysts note that if momentum continues, the asset could build on its current recovery phase, with forecasts suggesting potential moves toward $0.000145–$0.000169 by late 2025. Such projections align with broader crypto sentiment, where ecosystem growth and steady liquidity provide the foundation for further gains.

Indicators Highlight Early Momentum Shift

At press time, FLOKI trades around $0.00010030, showing a modest +0.23% gain. Recent price action has fluctuated within a wide band from lows of $0.00004545 to highs near $0.00015777, reflecting the token’s volatility over recent months. Currently, the price appears to be stabilizing near the $0.0001 zone, reinforcing it as a short-term pivot level.

Floki

Source: TradingView

Momentum indicators are beginning to show encouraging signals. The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) sits at -0.07, indicating mild selling pressure and cautious inflows, but not at levels that would undermine the recovery narrative. Meanwhile, the Bollinger Bands Power (BBP) reads 0.00001025, suggesting that buying strength is gradually increasing relative to historical volatility.

Overall, the asset technical setup and market data point to cautious optimism. The breakout from the descending trendline is a pivotal development, and while volume confirmation is still needed, indicators suggest that buying momentum is quietly building.

