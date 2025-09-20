Flora, a publicly listed company, raised $401 million through PIPE.

PANews reported on September 20th that Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) announced it had secured $401 million in funding through a PIPE transaction, including a strategic investment of $22.88 million and 0G tokens from Defi Development Corp. The offering was led by DeFi Dev Corp. (the first DeFi Access Token (DAT) designed to accumulate and compound SOL), Hexstone Capital, and Carlsberg SE Asia PTE Ltd (CSAPL), with participation from numerous other firms, including Dao5, Abstract ventures, Dispersion Capital, Blockchain Builders Fund, and Salt.

The company is expected to change its name to ZeroStack and retain the stock symbol "FLGC." It will appoint 0G co-founder Michael Heinrich as executive chairman and Daniel Reis-Faria as CEO. The company will use 0G as its primary reserve asset and hold a portion of SOL.