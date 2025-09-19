Florida vs Miami, Preview, Odds And TV Info

WACO, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: Jackson Arnold #11 of the Auburn Tigers looks to pass during the second half of a game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on August 29, 2025 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Getty Images

College football Week 4 kicks off on Thursday night when the Rice Owls hit the road to play the Charlotte 49ers. No disrespect to either program, but they did not crack the top five games of the weekend. Below is a look at the top matchups on Saturday.

Betting odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

1. Auburn Tigers Vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Jackson Arnold is returning to his former school and is off to a hot start, completing 69.6% of his passes with 8 combined passing and rushing touchdowns. Sooners’ quarterback John Mateer threw an interception in all three games so far, and Oklahoma has a good chance at remaining undefeated if it takes care of the ball. Both programs took care of business in three non-conference matchups including a Power 4 win heading into this top-25 matchup.

Oklahoma is a 7-point favorite with the over/under set at 47.5. The game will air on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET.

2. Michigan Wolverines Vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have a real chance to make a statement in Year 3 of the Matt Rhule era with home matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. A year after reaching a bowl game for the first time since 2016, Nebraska is off to a 3-0 start and ranks inside the top 15 in yards per play on both sides of the ball. Michigan is also among the programs in that category but failed in its first test against a Power 4 opponent when it lost to the Oklahoma Sooners. This is an important game for true freshman QB Bryce Underwood’s development after completing just 9-of-24 passes for 142 yards against the Sooners.

Michigan is a 2.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 45.5. The game will air on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET.

3. Florida Gators Vs. Miami Hurricanes

The Florida Gators are in need of big wins in the worst way right now, and they have another opportunity on the road against the Miami Hurricanes. Florida lost consecutive games to LSU and USF, and the Gators rank No. 102 in yards per play defensively. The other side of the ball has not been much better as DJ Lagway threw 6 interceptions this season. Miami crushed USF last weekend and picked up a huge win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the season opener. Carson Beck is completing nearly 80% of his passes in Year 1 with the Hurricanes.

Miami is a 7.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 50.5. The game will air on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

4. Illinois Fighting Illini Vs. Indiana Hoosiers

The Indiana Hoosiers came out of their annual weak non-conference schedule unscathed but will get a real test against the Illinois Fighting Illini in a matchup between two top-20 Big Ten programs. Indiana ranks 10th in yards per play offensively, but the Hoosiers went against Old Dominion, Kennesaw State and Indiana State defenses. Illinois crushed its first three opponents including the Duke Blue Devils, and Luke Altmyer is off to a hot start. He’s completing 71.8% of his passes with 8 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

Indiana is a 6-point favorite with the over/under set at 52.5 The game will air on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

5. Texas Tech Red Raiders Vs. Utah Utes

The first top-25 matchup of the college football Saturday could have significant ramifications on the Big 12 race. The Texas Tech Red Raiders are both inside the top 15 in yards per play offensively and defensively after three blowout victories with the latest coming against the Oregon State Beavers. Behren Morton threw 11 touchdowns with 1 interception this season. The Utes’ addition of New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier is off to a good start with a 3-0 record, and he holds a 7:0 TD-INT ratio. He also leads the team in rushing but will get his biggest test of the season.

Utah is a 3-point favorite with the over/under set at 57.5. The game will air on FOX at noon ET.