Flow Blockchain TVL Hits Record $68 Million on Disney NFT Push

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 16:16
Moonveil
MORE$0.1013-0.22%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001709-1.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021538-1.98%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03808-0.57%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1171-0.67%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3711-1.19%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004634-0.57%

Flow blockchain recorded its strongest quarter to date, with total value locked climbing to an all-time high of about $68 million in the three months to June, up 46% from the previous quarter, according to a new Messari report

Flow blockchain recorded its strongest quarter to date, with total value locked climbing to an all-time high of about $68 million in the three months to June, up 46% from the previous quarter, according to a new Messari report. The network’s DeFi resurgence coincided with a 473% jump in smart-contract deployments, while stablecoin supply expanded 29.5%, driven largely by PayPal’s PYUSD.

Operational metrics improved sharply after the March rollout of the Crescendo upgrade, which brought Ethereum Virtual Machine equivalence and new liquidity bridges. Average daily transactions have risen 602% since integrating LayerZero, Messari said. Momentum was further bolstered by a partnership between Disney Pinnacle and Disney+, giving the streaming service’s roughly 50 million subscribers access to monthly non-fungible tokens minted on Flow. A second upgrade, dubbed Forte, is slated for October and is expected to add additional scaling features.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/flow-blockchain-tvl-hits-record-68-million-on-disney-nft-push-bf396212

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues

Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues

This Friday, the chairman of the Federal Reserve could deliver his last major speech, in a tense economic context and under unprecedented political pressure. Wall Street, the White House, and all markets are waiting for clear signals. Rate guidance, stance on inflation, Fed independence: every word will count, and could weigh heavily. L’article Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005344-4.96%
Major
MAJOR$0.16839+7.22%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018212+2.31%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 16:05
Partager
Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth

Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth

BJMINING lets ETH holders earn steady returns through cloud mining with $15 signup bonus, daily payouts, zero fees, and flexible, secure contracts.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07503-0.96%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005385-5.17%
Ethereum
ETH$4,321.21+1.24%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/08/22 16:45
Partager
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1176-0.16%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002653-0.22%
Partager
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues

Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa

Bitcoin: Allianz’s Monumental Shift Towards a Credible Store of Value