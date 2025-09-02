fmls:25 Returns to London This November, Uniting Institutional Investors With the World of Fintech & Trading

BitcoinWorld

fmls:25 Returns to London This November, Uniting Institutional Investors With the World of Fintech & Trading

London, UK – November 25-27

Finance Magnates London Summit (fmls:25) is set to return this November, once again convening institutional leaders and innovators at the new venue of Magazine London. Widely regarded as a premier global B2B event, the summit brings together key stakeholders from the trading, fintech, payments, and digital asset sectors.

fmls:25 features a carefully curated agenda designed to address the industry’s most pressing topics, from liquidity and regulation to AI, lucrative markets, and multi-asset trading strategies. Attendees include executives from hedge funds, brokerages, investment firms, exchanges, and regulatory bodies.

The event also offers a dynamic exhibition space where brokers, fintechs, regtechs, and others showcase the latest products and services tailored to brands seeking to reach the very top of their trade.

With a reputation for creating meaningful, long-lasting business connections, fmls:25 stands out as a key fixture for decision-makers looking to stay ahead of global trends and secure high-value partnerships.

Find out more at the official fmls:25 website, and book your place today.

This post fmls:25 Returns to London This November, Uniting Institutional Investors With the World of Fintech & Trading first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Keshav Aggarwal

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
