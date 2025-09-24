TLDR Fnality raises $136M to expand real-time DLT settlements across currencies Backed by top banks, Fnality eyes USD & EUR rollout after UK success Fnality secures $136M to scale regulated blockchain payment rails Tokenized finance boost: Fnality nets $136M for cross-border DLT growth Fnality fuels hybrid finance future with $136M Series C funding round Fnality [...] The post Fnality Expands Tokenized Finance Network with $136 Million Capital Raise appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Fnality raises $136M to expand real-time DLT settlements across currencies Backed by top banks, Fnality eyes USD & EUR rollout after UK success Fnality secures $136M to scale regulated blockchain payment rails Tokenized finance boost: Fnality nets $136M for cross-border DLT growth Fnality fuels hybrid finance future with $136M Series C funding round Fnality [...] The post Fnality Expands Tokenized Finance Network with $136 Million Capital Raise appeared first on CoinCentral.

Fnality Expands Tokenized Finance Network with $136 Million Capital Raise

2025/09/24
2025/09/24 02:06
TLDR

  • Fnality raises $136M to expand real-time DLT settlements across currencies
  • Backed by top banks, Fnality eyes USD & EUR rollout after UK success
  • Fnality secures $136M to scale regulated blockchain payment rails
  • Tokenized finance boost: Fnality nets $136M for cross-border DLT growth
  • Fnality fuels hybrid finance future with $136M Series C funding round

Fnality has secured $136 million in Series C funding to accelerate its distributed ledger technology (DLT) settlement systems. This raise enables Fnality to extend its global tokenized finance network into major currency zones beyond the UK. The funding round, led by global financial firms, supports Fnality’s mission to reshape wholesale payment infrastructure.

The capital will help Fnality enhance its blockchain-based platform designed for central bank-backed settlement. It will also drive expansion into USD and EUR markets, pending necessary regulatory clearance. Fnality continues to build integrated 24/7 payment systems to support tokenized assets across institutional markets.

The round saw participation from leaders including Bank of America, Citi, KBC Group, Temasek, Tradeweb, and WisdomTree. Returning backers such as Santander, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, and UBS also joined the funding effort. The round follows a $95 million investment secured by Fnality in 2023.

Fnality Targets Interoperable Tokenized Payment Rails

Fnality aims to modernize how institutions handle digital cash, securities, and FX settlements in real time. Its Sterling Fnality Payment System (£FnPS), launched in the UK in December 2023, offers central bank-backed digital settlement. In 2024, it became the first system of its kind to gain finality designation from the UK government.

The company enables delivery-versus-payment (DvP) for tokenized assets and payment-versus-payment (PvP) for cross-currency transactions. These services reduce settlement risk while boosting efficiency and liquidity in capital markets. Fnality’s design integrates seamlessly into existing market infrastructures and supports real-time repo trades.

Fnality’s infrastructure operates continuously, supporting 24/7 tokenized transactions and real-time asset settlement. This feature positions the company to meet the growing demand for instant institutional settlement systems. It also allows financial entities to engage directly in the tokenized economy with lower operational friction.

Financial Leaders Back Regulated Blockchain Settlement

Fnality’s supporters emphasized the need for regulated DLT frameworks in the evolving global finance ecosystem. They recognized the importance of building efficient, secure, and always-on payment rails anchored in central bank money. Their backing reflects confidence in Fnality’s potential to connect decentralized innovations with traditional market efficiency.

Participants see Fnality as a key enabler of tokenized finance, capable of bridging traditional and blockchain-based financial systems. Its platform simplifies how institutions move digital cash, settle securities, and manage collateral. This is critical as financial markets seek new foundations for operating across tokenized asset classes.

Fnality focuses on deploying similar systems in other currencies, scaling across regions and enhancing global interoperability. The firm continues to work alongside central banks, regulators, and financial institutions. Its roadmap includes facilitating stablecoin settlements and tokenized deposits within compliant infrastructures.

Fnality Positioned for Hybrid Financial Future

Fnality stands out as a strategic infrastructure provider at the center of tokenized financial transformation. With growing demand for programmable, real-time finance, it delivers systems suited for digital and hybrid market operations. The combination of speed, security, and regulatory oversight makes Fnality’s offering highly relevant.

Its model supports the industry’s shift toward real-world asset tokenization, such as digital bonds and tokenized treasuries. It also complements initiatives by firms like JPMorgan’s Onyx and Euroclear’s blockchain pilots. As tokenized finance expands, Fnality’s regulated systems could become core to wholesale financial plumbing.

 

