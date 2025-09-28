The post Fnality secures $136m, Zerohash raises $104m appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto startups secured close to $380 million across 17 deals in the week of Sept. 21–27, led by Fnality’s $136 million Series C and Zerohash’s $104 million Series D. Strategic raises and early-stage funding rounds, compiled using Crypto Fundraising‘s database, are adding to the total despite broader market caution. Summary Crypto startups raised $378M this week across 17 deals despite market caution Fnality led with $136M Series C; Zerohash followed with $104M Series D raise RedotPay hit $47M strategic funding; multiple seed deals boosted the total Here’s a detailed breakdown of this week’s crypto funding activity: Fnality International Raised $136 million in a Series C round Fnality International is developing a regulated payment system The investment was backed by Westpac, Bank of America, and Citi The project has raised $344.2 million so far Zerohash Zerohash secured $104 million in a Series D round The project is a full‑stack crypto‑service infrastructure provider Investors include Fifth Third, Morgan Stanley, and SoFi RedotPay RedotPay raised $47 million in a Strategic round with a fully diluted valuation of $1 billion The investment was backed by Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Digital, and Vertex Ventures The project has raised $87 million so far Bastion Bagged $14.6 million in a Strategic round Bastion is operating in analytics, asset management, data service, and stablecoin sectors Investors include Coinbase Ventures, Sora Ventures, and Samsung Next Bastion has raised $39.6 million so far Raiku Raiku raised $11.25 million in a Seed round Backed by Pantera, Jump Capital, and Lightspeed Faction Raiku is a coordination layer and infrastructure protocol built Projects < $10 Million BULK, $8 million in a Seed round Cloudburst, $7 million in a Series A round Divine, $6.6 million in a Seed round Shield, $5 million in a Seed round Akio, $5 million in a Seed round Coop Records,… The post Fnality secures $136m, Zerohash raises $104m appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto startups secured close to $380 million across 17 deals in the week of Sept. 21–27, led by Fnality’s $136 million Series C and Zerohash’s $104 million Series D. Strategic raises and early-stage funding rounds, compiled using Crypto Fundraising‘s database, are adding to the total despite broader market caution. Summary Crypto startups raised $378M this week across 17 deals despite market caution Fnality led with $136M Series C; Zerohash followed with $104M Series D raise RedotPay hit $47M strategic funding; multiple seed deals boosted the total Here’s a detailed breakdown of this week’s crypto funding activity: Fnality International Raised $136 million in a Series C round Fnality International is developing a regulated payment system The investment was backed by Westpac, Bank of America, and Citi The project has raised $344.2 million so far Zerohash Zerohash secured $104 million in a Series D round The project is a full‑stack crypto‑service infrastructure provider Investors include Fifth Third, Morgan Stanley, and SoFi RedotPay RedotPay raised $47 million in a Strategic round with a fully diluted valuation of $1 billion The investment was backed by Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Digital, and Vertex Ventures The project has raised $87 million so far Bastion Bagged $14.6 million in a Strategic round Bastion is operating in analytics, asset management, data service, and stablecoin sectors Investors include Coinbase Ventures, Sora Ventures, and Samsung Next Bastion has raised $39.6 million so far Raiku Raiku raised $11.25 million in a Seed round Backed by Pantera, Jump Capital, and Lightspeed Faction Raiku is a coordination layer and infrastructure protocol built Projects < $10 Million BULK, $8 million in a Seed round Cloudburst, $7 million in a Series A round Divine, $6.6 million in a Seed round Shield, $5 million in a Seed round Akio, $5 million in a Seed round Coop Records,…