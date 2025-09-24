Fold rolls out Bitcoin rewards card with Visa and Stripe backing

Fold just made earning Bitcoin as easy as swiping a card—no hoops, no juggling tokens, just real BTC with every purchase.

Summary Fold launched a Bitcoin rewards credit card backed by Visa and Stripe, offering up to 3.5% back in BTC.

Cardholders can also earn up to 10% back at major retailers, expanding Fold’s $83 million Bitcoin rewards ecosystem.

The product removes staking and category restrictions, positioning Bitcoin as a mainstream loyalty currency.

The company is expanding its ecosystem, having already distributed over $83 million in bitcoin rewards to users. Supported by Stripe’s issuing rails and Visa’s network, the new card seeks to deliver rewards in BTC instead of traditional perks, signaling a push to make crypto a mainstream loyalty currency.

In an announcement on Sept. 23, Fold said the card is designed to offer up to 3.5% back in Bitcoin (BTC) on all purchases, bypassing the category rotations and complex loyalty points typically associated with traditional rewards cards.

Fold CEO Will Reeves emphasized the product’s simplicity, stating it requires “no tokens to stake, no exchange account or balance requirements; just real Bitcoin, earned automatically with every purchase.”

A closer look at Fold’s BTC rewards

Cardholders will earn an unlimited 2% back in Bitcoin instantly on every purchase. This base rate can be boosted to 3.5% for users who pay their card balance using a Fold Checking Account with qualified activity, creating an incentive to operate within Fold’s broader financial ecosystem.

Beyond these flat rates, the card taps into Fold’s existing rewards network, offering up to 10% back at hundreds of major merchants. This network includes everyday spending destinations such as Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Uber, Starbucks, and DoorDash, positioning the card to capture a significant portion of typical consumer expenditure.

The new credit card represents a strategic expansion for Fold, which has already established a considerable footprint in the bitcoin rewards space. In the statement, the company claimed it has processed over $3.1 billion in transaction volume to date and has distributed more than $83 million in Bitcoin rewards to users through its existing products.

These include a Bitcoin debit card, an exchange, and gift cards. As the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, Fold also notably holds nearly 1,500 BTC in its corporate treasury, aligning its financial strategy directly with the success of its products and the adoption of Bitcoin.

The launch also highlights the growing role of payment processors in integrating digital assets. Stripe has been steadily re-entering the cryptocurrency market this year, launching its Tempo blockchain project in partnership with Paradigm and enabling USDC acceptance for Shopify merchants in collaboration with Coinbase.

Visa, meanwhile, has leaned into crypto-linked card programs and expanded its stablecoin settlement operations, which now handle an estimated $1 billion in annualized volume.