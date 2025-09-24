The post Fold Taps Stripe And Visa In Launch Of First Bitcoin-Only Credit Card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fold, a Bitcoin-first financial services company, announced today that it is tapping Stripe and Visa to power its forthcoming Fold Bitcoin Credit Card™, a product designed to make Bitcoin accumulation as simple as swiping a card.  The partnership pairs Stripe’s infrastructure with Visa’s global payments network, combining scale, reliability, and security with a rewards system denominated entirely in Bitcoin. A ‘Bitcoin-only’ rewards card The card, which is set to launch later this year, offers up to 3.5% back in Bitcoin on every purchase, with a flat 2% back instantly and an additional 1.5% for users who pay off their balance through a Fold Checking Account. In addition, cardholders can earn up to 10% back at top retail brands such as Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Starbucks, and Uber through the Fold rewards network. Unlike many crypto-linked rewards cards that juggle tokens, staking tiers, or exchange accounts, Fold is positioning its product as ‘Bitcoin-only, simple, and transparent.’ Fold first announced its credit card developments back in February of 2025.  From a consumer perspective, the Fold card could make Bitcoin accumulation easier and less intimidating. Instead of navigating exchanges, wallets, and private keys, users earn Bitcoin passively as they spend on ordinary purchases.  This “earn first, learn later” approach has already proven effective in onboarding newcomers to Bitcoin, and the card’s simplicity may further expand adoption. “Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes Bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Will Reeves, CEO and founder of Fold. “It’s simple enough for someone new to Bitcoin, but built with the transparency and control early adopters expect.” For Fold, the move represents a culmination of years of work integrating Bitcoin into everyday finance. The company first gained traction with its Bitcoin rewards debit card, gift card, and shopping app.  Now, with Stripe and… The post Fold Taps Stripe And Visa In Launch Of First Bitcoin-Only Credit Card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fold, a Bitcoin-first financial services company, announced today that it is tapping Stripe and Visa to power its forthcoming Fold Bitcoin Credit Card™, a product designed to make Bitcoin accumulation as simple as swiping a card.  The partnership pairs Stripe’s infrastructure with Visa’s global payments network, combining scale, reliability, and security with a rewards system denominated entirely in Bitcoin. A ‘Bitcoin-only’ rewards card The card, which is set to launch later this year, offers up to 3.5% back in Bitcoin on every purchase, with a flat 2% back instantly and an additional 1.5% for users who pay off their balance through a Fold Checking Account. In addition, cardholders can earn up to 10% back at top retail brands such as Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Starbucks, and Uber through the Fold rewards network. Unlike many crypto-linked rewards cards that juggle tokens, staking tiers, or exchange accounts, Fold is positioning its product as ‘Bitcoin-only, simple, and transparent.’ Fold first announced its credit card developments back in February of 2025.  From a consumer perspective, the Fold card could make Bitcoin accumulation easier and less intimidating. Instead of navigating exchanges, wallets, and private keys, users earn Bitcoin passively as they spend on ordinary purchases.  This “earn first, learn later” approach has already proven effective in onboarding newcomers to Bitcoin, and the card’s simplicity may further expand adoption. “Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes Bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Will Reeves, CEO and founder of Fold. “It’s simple enough for someone new to Bitcoin, but built with the transparency and control early adopters expect.” For Fold, the move represents a culmination of years of work integrating Bitcoin into everyday finance. The company first gained traction with its Bitcoin rewards debit card, gift card, and shopping app.  Now, with Stripe and…

Fold Taps Stripe And Visa In Launch Of First Bitcoin-Only Credit Card

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 00:58
1
1$0.012479+23.09%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01463-0.67%
Movement
MOVE$0.1159+2.02%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016089-7.39%

Fold, a Bitcoin-first financial services company, announced today that it is tapping Stripe and Visa to power its forthcoming Fold Bitcoin Credit Card™, a product designed to make Bitcoin accumulation as simple as swiping a card. 

The partnership pairs Stripe’s infrastructure with Visa’s global payments network, combining scale, reliability, and security with a rewards system denominated entirely in Bitcoin.

A ‘Bitcoin-only’ rewards card

The card, which is set to launch later this year, offers up to 3.5% back in Bitcoin on every purchase, with a flat 2% back instantly and an additional 1.5% for users who pay off their balance through a Fold Checking Account.

In addition, cardholders can earn up to 10% back at top retail brands such as Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Starbucks, and Uber through the Fold rewards network. Unlike many crypto-linked rewards cards that juggle tokens, staking tiers, or exchange accounts, Fold is positioning its product as ‘Bitcoin-only, simple, and transparent.’

Fold first announced its credit card developments back in February of 2025. 

From a consumer perspective, the Fold card could make Bitcoin accumulation easier and less intimidating. Instead of navigating exchanges, wallets, and private keys, users earn Bitcoin passively as they spend on ordinary purchases. 

This “earn first, learn later” approach has already proven effective in onboarding newcomers to Bitcoin, and the card’s simplicity may further expand adoption.

“Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes Bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Will Reeves, CEO and founder of Fold. “It’s simple enough for someone new to Bitcoin, but built with the transparency and control early adopters expect.”

For Fold, the move represents a culmination of years of work integrating Bitcoin into everyday finance. The company first gained traction with its Bitcoin rewards debit card, gift card, and shopping app. 

Now, with Stripe and Visa behind its new credit card, Fold appears ready to bring Bitcoin rewards to a broader audience.

Industry partners echoed this optimism. 

“Our new consumer Issuing product is designed exactly for this purpose: to power customers like Fold that want to introduce new products to the market without the complexities of managing their own program,” said Sateesh Kumar Srinivasan, Head of Money Management Product at Stripe.

Cuy Sheffield, Visa’s Head of Crypto, framed the launch as part of a broader trend. “Fold’s Bitcoin rewards, paired with Visa’s scale and security, give consumers a safe, simple way to earn bitcoin as they shop,” he said.

Fold is betting that the prospect of stacking Bitcoin will resonate with consumers. If the card succeeds, it could mark a new chapter for Bitcoin adoption, one where earning and saving Bitcoin becomes as routine as buying groceries or paying for a ride home.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/news/fold-taps-stripe-and-visa-in-launch-of-first-bitcoin-only-credit-card

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$213.9-1.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,673.47-0.49%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.376+1.07%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Partager
Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0.10076+0.04%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23952+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01187-0.25%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Partager
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

ETFs are no longer just for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Last week, three major altcoin exchange-traded funds launched and faced a […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004494+2.88%
XRP
XRP$2.8425+0.58%
Major
MAJOR$0.13379+0.45%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/24 02:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

Fold Holdings to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe, Visa Partnership